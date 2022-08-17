Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special place
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in Charlotte
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot Dot
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This August
5 Places to Donate Used Books in Charlotte
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Food hall under development in Gastonia’s Fuse District
GASTONIA COUNTY, N.C. — A former grocery store in Gastonia will soon be transforming into a food hall. It will be located in a growing part of town called the Fuse District. Channel 9 reporter Ken Lemon spoke with the developers and business owners about what this investment could mean for the county.
‘They’re finding solutions:’ UNC Charlotte students, parents say move-in at off-campus apartments started off rocky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first few days of move-in started off on a sour note for some students and their parents in the University area. Olivia is a student at UNC Charlotte and signed a lease at The Mill apartments with two of her friends last November. After months...
Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County
MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
North Charlotte neighbors upset about lumber company’s efforts
“This is our first home, and I was hoping to pass it down to them and let this be their first piece of wealth,” said Patricia Oliver, who lives in the Oakbrooke neighborhood.
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
North Carolina speedway cancels its 2022 races, blames boycott and abuse from fans
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in a more than 1,600-word post on […]
Hickory American Legion Fair, August 31st – September 5th
Newton, NC – Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.
Large oak tree by Freedom Park pond has to come down, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The large oak tree by the pond at Freedom Park in Charlotte will be removed Friday, county officials said. According to Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department, the tree has reached the end of its life cycle and started to split. Officials said it has become “a hazard to […]
PHOTOS: Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade 2022
The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade has returned after a three-year hiatus. This Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, the festival travels through uptown. Here are just some of the sights and scenes from Saturday's action in uptown.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
2 varsity football games moved to today
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
New Lowe's tower is adding to congestion in Charlotte
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Rocky Ridge neighborhood held a community meeting on...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
Wood chucking thieves arrested
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. This Dairy Queen has been a fixture...
NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement
BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
Airport Comes to Hickory
The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
‘A Hero in public, a zero at home’: Charlotte man talks about starting nonprofit confronting domestic violence
Burgess played baseball in Baltimore and became very good; he also played football, but he and his coaches knew being on the diamond would take him far.
