Las Vegas, NV

allthatsinteresting.com

The Story Of Frank Cullotta, The Chicago Gangster Who Turned Informant And Helped Inspire Casino

Frank Cullotta was a ruthless burglar and hitman who eventually turned informant on his partner in Las Vegas — and later advised Martin Scorsese on the set of Casino. One of the most infamous members of the Chicago Outfit and the Hole in the Wall Gang burglary ring, mobster Frank Cullotta also ended up providing law enforcement with key information on the mob’s activities in Vegas — and was one of the primary sources for the legendary book-turned-movie Casino.
CHICAGO, IL
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 press conference video

At the UFC 278 press conference, several of the biggest stars, along with UFC President Dana White, will answer questions from the media Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, one-time middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa and others are slated to attend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open in Spring 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18 th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005006/en/ Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is opening its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location. Ocean Prime will be the anchor restaurant in 63, which is located directly on the Las Vegas Strip at the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dana White
MMAmania.com

UFC 278’s Jared Gordon gets honest about MMA career: ‘It’s made my life worse’

Jared Gordon loves mixed martial arts (MMA) but admits the highs are only temporary. “Flash” returns to action this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, taking on Leonardo Santos. Before that, Gordon addressed the media at the event’s media day on Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). In a very open and honest manner, the Lightweight hopeful explained why the sport he competes in hasn’t been beneficial.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Barstool Sportsbook Is Giving a No-Brainer UFC 278 Promo That Pays $100 With a Punch

The new Barstool Sportsbook UFC 278 promotion will provide a $100 bonus after you make a $10 bet. STATES: LA, NJ, PA, VA, WV, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IN, MI, IL. This Barstool Sportsbook promotion delivers a $100 reward regardless of the outcome of your $10 qualifying bet. The only stipulation is a landed punch by any fighter on the card.
UFC
Extra

Las Vegas Is a Sports Oasis

If you’re a sports fanatic, Las Vegas is the place to be!. You can watch the new NFL season at Circa Resort & Casino’s Stadium Swim, Dawg House at Resorts World Las Vegas, and Cirque at the Cosmopolitan. For all those Raiders fans, you can get close to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gatechecked

Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ok Magazine

Buying CBD Oil In Las Vegas: Legality & Laws

Are you an individual visiting Las Vegas, confused with all the laws regarding CBD in the city? Well, we are here to help. Here, we are going to discuss everything you need to know about the legality of using CBD and hemp oil in Las Vegas. Nowadays, hemp-derived CBD is...
LAS VEGAS, NV

