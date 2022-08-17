ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

It’s Apple Season! Here are Some Places to Pick Apples Near Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: fhm / Getty

Who doesn’t love a good apple pie with ice cream?

Maybe apple pie isn’t your thing, but if you love fresh apples or just want something fun to do with the family, the good news is it’s officially apple season.

Here are some locations near the Charlotte area to go apple picking:

  1. CARRIGAN FARMS

    • Address: 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115
    • Distance From Charlotte: 31 miles
    • Season starts: Sept. 6

  2. WINDY HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL

    • Address: 1860 Black Hwy, York, SC 29745
    • Distance from Charlotte: 36 miles
    • Season starts: First or second weekend in September

  3. APPLE HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL

    • Address: 2075 Pleasant Hill Ave., Morganton NC, 28655
    • Distance from Charlotte: 78.6 miles
    • Season starts: Aug. 13

Find more information here .

