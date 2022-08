YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Just about 11:55 p.m., Saturday, August 20, Oregon State Police say a trooper came upon a crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriquez Perez, 28, of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the center line, crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO