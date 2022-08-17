ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Small Earthquake Hits Part of Lake Norman Area

By TheOlympiaDShow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POokU_0hKCANgB00

Source: Gary S Chapman / Getty

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 1.8 earthquake that occurred Tuesday morning north of Charlotte near Lake Norman.

According to the USGS, the earthquake, which occurred at 6:08 a.m., was centered 1.86 miles southeast of the town of Troutman in Iredell County.

The USGS estimates that the depth of the earthquake was 0.062 miles. A community called Troutman, which has 4,000 residents, is located 35 miles north of Charlotte.

There were no reported injuries or accidents. While there is no specific magnitude as to which damage occurs, according to the USGS, damage normally happens when the earthquake magnitude rises above 4 or 5.

According to VolcanoDiscovery.com, humans can typically feel earthquakes lower magnitude 2.0 if they are situated relatively close to the epicenter and the quake is shallow enough.

Read the full story here .

