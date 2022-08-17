ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle starts playoffs against Washington

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Washington Mystics (22-12, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Washington Mystics in game one of the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Seattle went 2-1 against Washington during the regular season. The Mystics won the last regular season meeting 78-75 on July 31. Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 23 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 23 points.

The Storm are 13-5 in home games. Seattle is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mystics are 10-8 in road games. Washington is seventh in the WNBA with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.7 points and seven assists for the Mystics. Elena Delle Donne is averaging 18.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 5-5, averaging 87.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Mystics: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches).

Mystics: Natasha Cloud: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

