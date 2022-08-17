Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
biztoc.com
Bed Bath & Beyond investors angry over Ryan Cohen's $60M u-t…
- Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on...
biztoc.com
This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond --- and he's a 20-year-old student
Jake Freeman, a 20-year-old student, made $110 million from meme-stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond. Freeman snapped up a 6.2% stake in the homeware retailer in July. On Tuesday, Freeman sold over $130 million worth of stock. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 18% in after-hours trading...
biztoc.com
Frustrated pharmacists are opting out of the insurance system, saving some customers hundreds of dollars a month
Nate Hux has owned Pickerington Pharmacy since 2016. In 2020, he launched Freedom Pharmacy, a separate business with an unusual model. It's a pharmacy that takes no insurance, instead selling generic medications at wholesale prices, plus a small markup that goes to the pharmacy. Freedom Pharmacy is one of a...
biztoc.com
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to company's financial performance, which has declined of late. Twitter's warning...
