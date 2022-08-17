ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
biztoc.com

Bed Bath & Beyond investors angry over Ryan Cohen's $60M u-t…

- Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on...
biztoc.com

Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says

Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to company's financial performance, which has declined of late. Twitter's warning...
