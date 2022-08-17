ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
biztoc.com

Bed Bath & Beyond investors angry over Ryan Cohen's $60M u-t…

- Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on...
biztoc.com

Buy Altria Before August 26th When Everyone Else Likely Will

Summary Altria's earnings were solid, despite some short-term headwinds with inflation and gas prices. The smoke-free future plans have hit headwinds but remain on track. Altria historically does its annual dividend hike on the 3rd Thursday or Friday of August, the 25th or 26th this year, when analysts expect a 6% hike to $3.82 per year. Altria's very safe yield is expected to jump from 7.8% to 8.5% and, combined with 4.7% long-term growth, deliver 13.2% annual returns even if the PE stays at 9.2X forever. MO is 33% historically undervalued, trading at 8.6X cash-adjusted earnings. It could double in the next 2.5 years, and deliver 17% annual returns over the next five years, 3X better than the S&P 500. For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MO is a potentially very strong buy, and just 2% above its 35% discount, Ultra Value, Buffett-style "fat pitch" price of $44.39. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
