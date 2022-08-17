Read full article on original website
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines
U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
Bed Bath & Beyond investors angry over Ryan Cohen's $60M u-t…
- Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on...
Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These 2 Stable Tech Stocks
Not all tech stocks are high volatility. Some generate outsized profits and strong returns -- for a premium price.
Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate
The Singapore-based lender said the layoffs were to reduce the company's expenditure and leave it with only about 10 employees. The post Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate appeared first on Asia Financial.
Exxon Mobil Has An Ace Up Its Sleeve
Summary Exxon Mobil is trading 15% off its 52-week high of $105. The entire oil sector has fallen along with the price of oil over the last month. Nonetheless, it's all about the future, not the past, and the future looks extremely bright for Exxon Mobil. Further, the Texas oil titan has an ace up its sleeve. Exxon Mobil's stock looks primed for another run at the highs. In the following piece, I lay out my due diligence for current shareholders and prospective dividend investors. I do much more than just articles at The Winter Warrior Investor: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More » What happened?
Buy Altria Before August 26th When Everyone Else Likely Will
Summary Altria's earnings were solid, despite some short-term headwinds with inflation and gas prices. The smoke-free future plans have hit headwinds but remain on track. Altria historically does its annual dividend hike on the 3rd Thursday or Friday of August, the 25th or 26th this year, when analysts expect a 6% hike to $3.82 per year. Altria's very safe yield is expected to jump from 7.8% to 8.5% and, combined with 4.7% long-term growth, deliver 13.2% annual returns even if the PE stays at 9.2X forever. MO is 33% historically undervalued, trading at 8.6X cash-adjusted earnings. It could double in the next 2.5 years, and deliver 17% annual returns over the next five years, 3X better than the S&P 500. For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MO is a potentially very strong buy, and just 2% above its 35% discount, Ultra Value, Buffett-style "fat pitch" price of $44.39. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
China’s Xiaomi Posts 20% Revenue Slump on Covid Curbs
The company's net income fell 67% to 2.08 billion yuan, missing analysts' estimates. The post China’s Xiaomi Posts 20% Revenue Slump on Covid Curbs appeared first on Asia Financial.
Will the US Dollar Weaken against Other Currencies?
In the July 26 Financial Times article entitled “Is the Dollar about to Take a Turn?,” Barry Eichengreen writes that the US dollar has had a spectacular run, having risen more than 10 percent against other major currencies since the start of the year. According to Eichengreen, the key reason behind the spectacular strengthening in the US Dollar is that the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates faster than other big central banks, drawing capital flows toward the US.
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to company's financial performance, which has declined of late. Twitter's warning...
Twitter CFO Ned Segal told employees in an email that they might receive only half of their annual bonuses as the company grapples with economic uncertainty
Twitter warned its employees on Friday that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty. Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.
High Yields Today, Dividend Growth Tomorrow
Summary Dividend investing is often a forgotten but highly profitable form of retirement saving. We get divided further into dividend growth and income investing. Today, we can all come together to love these two great picks. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
