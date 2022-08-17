Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Number of unemployed over-50s shoots up amid ‘silver exodus’ from workplace
The number of people aged 50-64 who are economically inactive in the UK has shot up to 3.6 million. It represents a rise of almost 10% since before the pandemic, providing powerful evidence of a post-Covid “silver exodus” from the workplace. Other findings released by the Office for...
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
Across The World Coal Power Is Back
Authored by Chadwick Hagan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A bucket-wheel dumping soil and sand removed from another area of the mine in Newcastle, Australia, the world's largest coal exporting port, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images) In the United States, coal consumption hit an all-time...
China Seen Cutting Key Rates Monday to Steady Wobbly Economy
Some 25 out of 30 respondents in a snap poll predicted a 10-basis-point reduction in the one-year loan prime rate, which banks charge their best clients. The post China Seen Cutting Key Rates Monday to Steady Wobbly Economy appeared first on Asia Financial.
Britain’s growing dormant cash pile set to be a windfall for charities
Unclaimed insurance payouts, pensions and shares will soon be used to fund charities in a move that could collect up to £880m from lost and forgotten accounts. Next month will see the first of a series of significant changes to a government scheme which moves “dormant” money from financial institutions to the charity sector.
Government ‘has lost the plot’ over plan for GPs to prescribe heating bill discounts
Labour has accused the government of having "lost the plot" over plans for GPs to prescribe people cash to pay their energy and heating bills. Officials in the Treasury reportedly want family doctors to assess whether sick or elderly people need a discount heating their homes.The idea, reported in the Sun on Sunday newspaper, is said to be one of a number being discussed in government to help with the cost of living.But shadow health secretary Wes Streeting warned the plan would simply put more pressure on the NHS over the winter."The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost...
Are personalised vitamins the key to good health?
Tailor-made supplements are being touted as the path to a healthier, happier, younger-looking you. Whether they work and whether they’re necessary is moot, say experts
Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These 2 Stable Tech Stocks
Not all tech stocks are high volatility. Some generate outsized profits and strong returns -- for a premium price.
China’s Xiaomi Posts 20% Revenue Slump on Covid Curbs
The company's net income fell 67% to 2.08 billion yuan, missing analysts' estimates. The post China’s Xiaomi Posts 20% Revenue Slump on Covid Curbs appeared first on Asia Financial.
Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate
The Singapore-based lender said the layoffs were to reduce the company's expenditure and leave it with only about 10 employees. The post Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate appeared first on Asia Financial.
Buy Altria Before August 26th When Everyone Else Likely Will
Summary Altria's earnings were solid, despite some short-term headwinds with inflation and gas prices. The smoke-free future plans have hit headwinds but remain on track. Altria historically does its annual dividend hike on the 3rd Thursday or Friday of August, the 25th or 26th this year, when analysts expect a 6% hike to $3.82 per year. Altria's very safe yield is expected to jump from 7.8% to 8.5% and, combined with 4.7% long-term growth, deliver 13.2% annual returns even if the PE stays at 9.2X forever. MO is 33% historically undervalued, trading at 8.6X cash-adjusted earnings. It could double in the next 2.5 years, and deliver 17% annual returns over the next five years, 3X better than the S&P 500. For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MO is a potentially very strong buy, and just 2% above its 35% discount, Ultra Value, Buffett-style "fat pitch" price of $44.39. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Home sales fell nearly 6% in July as housing market slides into a recession
Sales of previously owned homes fell nearly 6% in July compared with June. Sales fell about 20% from the same month a year ago. "In terms of economic impact we are surely in a housing recession," says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors. July sales fell about 20% from...
Time to switch your current account? Banks up rewards to lure new customers
This summer is unusually awash with generous incentives to make the change but beware the catch. Fancy a free £175? If you are hunting for ways to make and save money, one of the quickest and easiest could be to reconsider your relationship with your bank. First Direct is...
Be Like Warren Buffett and Buy T-Bills
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money-market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, unlike CDs. Investors can buy them through the government’s TreasuryDirect program or through banks and brokers. The yields are as high as 3%.
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin drops to weekly low of $21,814, down 6.9% on the day. Market capitalization of Bitcoin has more than halved, plummeting from $1.27 trillion last November to under $417 billion today. ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has also slipped to around $1,728, a 6.2% decline. User activity across...
