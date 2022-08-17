ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
Across The World Coal Power Is Back

Authored by Chadwick Hagan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A bucket-wheel dumping soil and sand removed from another area of the mine in Newcastle, Australia, the world's largest coal exporting port, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images) In the United States, coal consumption hit an all-time...
China Seen Cutting Key Rates Monday to Steady Wobbly Economy

Some 25 out of 30 respondents in a snap poll predicted a 10-basis-point reduction in the one-year loan prime rate, which banks charge their best clients. The post China Seen Cutting Key Rates Monday to Steady Wobbly Economy appeared first on Asia Financial.
The Independent

Government ‘has lost the plot’ over plan for GPs to prescribe heating bill discounts

Labour has accused the government of having "lost the plot" over plans for GPs to prescribe people cash to pay their energy and heating bills. Officials in the Treasury reportedly want family doctors to assess whether sick or elderly people need a discount heating their homes.The idea, reported in the Sun on Sunday newspaper, is said to be one of a number being discussed in government to help with the cost of living.But shadow health secretary Wes Streeting warned the plan would simply put more pressure on the NHS over the winter."The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost...
Buy Altria Before August 26th When Everyone Else Likely Will

Summary Altria's earnings were solid, despite some short-term headwinds with inflation and gas prices. The smoke-free future plans have hit headwinds but remain on track. Altria historically does its annual dividend hike on the 3rd Thursday or Friday of August, the 25th or 26th this year, when analysts expect a 6% hike to $3.82 per year. Altria's very safe yield is expected to jump from 7.8% to 8.5% and, combined with 4.7% long-term growth, deliver 13.2% annual returns even if the PE stays at 9.2X forever. MO is 33% historically undervalued, trading at 8.6X cash-adjusted earnings. It could double in the next 2.5 years, and deliver 17% annual returns over the next five years, 3X better than the S&P 500. For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MO is a potentially very strong buy, and just 2% above its 35% discount, Ultra Value, Buffett-style "fat pitch" price of $44.39. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Be Like Warren Buffett and Buy T-Bills

U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money-market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, unlike CDs. Investors can buy them through the government’s TreasuryDirect program or through banks and brokers. The yields are as high as 3%.
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet

Bitcoin drops to weekly low of $21,814, down 6.9% on the day. Market capitalization of Bitcoin has more than halved, plummeting from $1.27 trillion last November to under $417 billion today. ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has also slipped to around $1,728, a 6.2% decline. User activity across...
