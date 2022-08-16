Read full article on original website
Related
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
biztoc.com
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week
I have $25K I’m trying to invest into something that’ll make me $100K in a week. This can be anything (legal). I wanted to see if you guys know of something I could buy for less and sell higher, and repeat. I have many years of sales experience,...
biztoc.com
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to company's financial performance, which has declined of late. Twitter's warning...
biztoc.com
TXOne Networks, which builds and sells tech for securing industrial IoT environments, has raised a $70M Series B led by TGVest Capital
TXOne Networks, a joint venture between cybersecurity firm Trend Micro and industrial networking solutions provider Moxa, has banked $70 million in new venture capital funding. The company, which maintains dual headquarters in Texas and Taiwan, said the Series B round was led by TGVest Capital and brings the total raised...
Comments / 0