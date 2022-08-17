Read full article on original website
Related
Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
BBC
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
BBC
Cost of living: Help is coming, says Kwasi Kwarteng
Households struggling with the rising cost of living in the UK will receive some help this winter, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said. The cabinet minister, who is a key ally of Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss, claimed the Treasury was "working on options for the new prime minister". But...
U.K.・
100,000 sign petition calling for emergency budget amid cost-of-living crisis
More than 100,000 people have signed a petition supporting a call by former prime minister Gordon Brown for an emergency budget to tackle the energy and cost-of-living crisis.Campaign group 38 Degrees said the numbers wanting to sign shows how desperate people are for help in the wake of soaring inflation.Strategic director Ellie Gellard said: “More than 118,000 people are backing Gordon Brown’s call for an emergency budget to help hungry kids and stop families from freezing this winter.The message from the British public is clear: act big and act nowEllie Gellard, 38 Degrees“38 Degrees’ polling shows two out of three...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
Inflation law tax credits to brighten platinum prices
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should lift prices of platinum, a key component of many green technologies, by expanding tax credits to stimulate demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, charging and refueling stations, green energy storage and other clean energy investments. "The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to increase demand...
U.S. Treasury approves up to $750 million small business capital funds for four states
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it approved four additional state plans for the State Small Business Credit Initiative worth $750 million, bringing total approvals under the COVID-19 recovery venture capital program to $2.25 billion.
AOL Corp
Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist
Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front. "You've got to start somewhere," iCapital Chief Investment Strategist Anastasia Amoroso said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above)....
FOXBusiness
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government to make it easier for landlords to evict people who fall behind on rent
Housing campaigners have sounded the alarm over government plans to make it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on their rent.The government wants to change the law so that evictions can take place if someone repeatedly falls into arrears – even if they catch up on payments.The plan, part of the Renters Reform Bill, comes as homelessness services brace for a surge in people falling behind on payments this winter due to skyrocketing energy prices.Under the current rules a court will only grant a possession order to a landlord if their tenant is two months behind...
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
CHONGQING, China (AP) — China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower. The hottest, driest summer since Chinese records began 61 years ago has wilted crops and left reservoirs at half of their normal water level. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down last week to save power for homes as air-conditioning demand surged, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). The coming 10 days is a “key period of damage resistance” for southern China’s rice crop, said Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian, according to the newspaper Global Times. Authorities will take emergency steps to “ensure the autumn grain harvest,” which is 75% of China’s annual total, Tang said Friday, according to the report.
BBC
Children living in temporary accommodation at record high
The number of children living in temporary accommodation in Scotland has risen to record levels. There were 8,635 children living in temporary housing in March 2022 compared to 7,385 in March 2021, according to new government statistics - an increase of 17%. It is the highest level since records began...
BBC
New discoveries at Orkney's Ness of Brodgar Neolithic site
Whale bones and some of the UK's oldest steps are among new finds unveiled at the famous Ness of Brodgar Neolithic settlement in Orkney. The Ness of Brodgar, next to the famous Ring of Brodgar, is one of the most important sites of its type in Europe. University of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Decline in cash use eases after pandemic slump
The rapid decline in the use of cash during the pandemic has eased as consumers return to their preferred method of paying for things, a report suggests. Many people were forced into trying alternative ways of spending owing to Covid restrictions, banking trade body UK Finance said. But it added...
Domino's Wants To Fight High Food Prices With A New Deal
It feels like no matter where you are in the world, you can rest assured that a Domino's Pizza is within delivery distance. With its affordable prices, it makes sense that Domino's is the biggest multinational pizza restaurant chain on the market (per Bloomberg Second Measure). The pizza chain has always prided itself on its promises of convenience — per its once famous 30-minute delivery guarantee — and affordability, but not at the cost of flavor and satisfaction.
BBC
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
401ktv.com
U.S. Social Security System is Getting Benchmarked
U.S. Social Security System may be getting just what it needs…to be Benchmarked! Just because the United States has the largest number of self-funded retirement plans, the greatest amount of aggregate assets within any social retirement system and the greatest number of plan participants – that doesn’t automatically translate to our being the best at ‘Doing the Right Things’. The number of participants, is but a single measure – but against what?
BBC
Cost-of-renting: Young, struggling and short of cash
What's it like being young and facing higher rent while your pay stays the same?. Figures seen by the BBC show people under 30 face a growing cost-of-renting crisis, with worrying numbers spending more than 30% of their pay on rent. Experts say spending this level of income on rental...
BBC
ScotRail passengers set for weekend of disruption
Train services across Scotland are severely disrupted this weekend as Network Rail staff take further strike action. ScotRail is only running a very limited Saturday service on 11 routes in the central belt, Fife, and the Borders. Where trains are running, they will only operate between 07:30 and 18:30. The...
BBC
Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'
A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
BBC
Billionaire Xiao Jianhua jailed for 13 years in China
A Chinese-Canadian billionaire has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in China and his company fined more than $8bn (£6.7bn). Xiao Jianhua and his company Tomorrow Holdings were charged with embezzlement and bribery, a court in Shanghai said. Xiao - one of China's richest people - was last...
Comments / 0