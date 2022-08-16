Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Known to most as Ann, she was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Crawfordsville. She was one of the two children of Robert and Mary Elizabeth Loop. Ann was a 1962 graduate of Warsaw High School, and went on to get her degree from Hanover College, Madison. After college, she furthered her knowledge with a master’s degree in education from the University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne. On Dec. 22, 1979, she was united in marriage to James White, and they’ve spent 42 years together .

