tipranks.com
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family's company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany.Zinkpower's facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines.Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly,...
Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port
The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
tipranks.com
3 Major Bank Stocks Benefiting from an Improving Economic Outlook
Improving U.S. economic conditions marked by a strong labor market, improving consumer sentiment, and calming red-hot inflation levels have set the stage for a rally in some major bank stocks like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo. Three major bank stocks, Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
The GDPNow estimate fell compared to its previous update, while Eurozone inflation accelerates year-over-year. Moreover, Kohl’s, Target, and Lowe’s quarterly results are making investors anxious about the retail sector. Additionally, U.S. Home Sales declined for the sixth straight month, and Initial Jobless Claims came in better than expected.
tipranks.com
JPMorgan vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Bank Stock is Better?
Due to growing fears about a recession, bank stocks have fallen since the beginning of the year despite rising interest rates. As a result, investors may find some attractive valuations in the space if they have to buy and hold until a recession passes. A comparison of the following two big banks shows why one looks better than the other.
tipranks.com
Here’s What Toyota (NYSE: TM) Is Worried About?
According to a top Toyota Motor executive, rising raw material costs, weak public charging facilities, and high sticker prices plague the EV industry outlook. Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) does not seem to be very optimistic about the demand trend in the electric vehicles industry. Jack Hollis, the Executive Vice-President of Sales at Toyota Motor North America, has recently cautioned that car buyers might prefer hybrid vehicles more and slowly switch to completely electric vehicles (EV) in the near term, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
tipranks.com
Which UK stocks pay the highest dividends? Try these five top picks
Today, we will discuss five high dividend-paying stocks from the UK market, which make so much sense in the current inflationary environment. Inflation is not going anywhere soon, with inflation hitting double figures for the first time in 40 years in Britain – so could it be a good time to invest in high-paying dividend stocks?
tipranks.com
Cineworld stock plunges on restructuring news as firm blames blockbuster drought
Cineworld (GB:CINE) shares plunged as the cinema chain revealed that it was considering options including diluting shares, in the wake of disappointing post-pandemic ticket sales. The chain blamed a lack of blockbuster films in recent months, and shares fell as low as 7.77p in the wake of the news. The...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
tipranks.com
Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992.
tipranks.com
Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?
Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
tipranks.com
BlackRock (BLK) Launches Fintech ETF
BlackRock launched a new ETF to invest in companies disrupting the global financial services space. Meanwhile, hedge funds have turned bullish about the company and are bulking up on its stock. Investment management giant BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) recently launched a new ETF focusing on financial technology, or fintech, companies.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Let’s learn why WOLF, PRVA, XP, TXG, and HKD stocks are the major market movers in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Wolfspeed, Inc....
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in.
tipranks.com
Investors aren’t Happy with Bumble Stock; Changes Must be Made
With the COVID-19 pandemic largely behind us, the broader narrative for women-driven dating site Bumble draws significant intrigue. However, the company’s disseminated virtues could also be unnecessarily stymieing BMBL stock. As fears of the COVID-19 outbreak gradually fade, coinciding with reduced government-mandated restrictions on mobility, the narrative for dating...
tipranks.com
Upstart Stock Forecast: Could See a Pick-Me-Up from New Lending Partnership
Upstart has been chosen as the preferred lending partner for Alliant Credit’s members. However, operational headwinds continue to plague the company as investors did not react kindly to the news. Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently announced a partnership with Alliant Credit, a leading credit...
tipranks.com
Marshalls keeps guidance numbers on track but takes a cautious approach
Marshalls had a strong first-half trading performance but is taking a cautious approach to the economy’s inflationary pressures. Despite a slowdown in consumer spending, paving expert Marshalls (GB:MSLH) reported a jump in its revenue and earnings in its half-year results for 2022. The company maintained its full-year guidance numbers...
tipranks.com
This Week in Crypto: Crypto Slides after Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes
Market loses momentum as troublesome clouds of inflation and a possible recession loom over the horizon. The crypto market capitalization has dropped significantly this week, so has Bitcoin’s market dominance as bears continue fending off bulls. Bitcoin Slips Back below $23,500. After reaching its highest point since June, Bitcoin...
tipranks.com
Retail Investors Continue to Embrace ARKK Shares
Retail investors’ purchase of ARKK shares reaches a new five-day high. Data from VandaTrack revealed that retail investors have put $54.2 million into Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF during the five trading days ending August 15. This is the highest that retail investors have invested in the ETF since a five-day period in May.
