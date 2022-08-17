Read full article on original website
'It is not our job to play God': Logan resident organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
LOGAN, Utah — Logan resident Lindsey Lundholm was the main organizer of a Friday night rally at the Utah State Capitol to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making fliers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be...
FEMA authorizes funds to help with Four Corners Fire in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized funds to help with firefighting costs for the Four Corners Fire. The state of Idaho requested a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant which was approved on Friday, Aug. 19 at 2:02 a.m. FEMA region 10 Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the fire could become a major disaster.
Western Idaho Fair attendees help collect 10,000 pounds worth of food on CBS2 day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's finally here!. The Western Idaho Fair's opening day is Friday. Earlier, folks were able to get free admission for two hours in exchange for a food donation to the Idaho Foodbank. Folks with the foodbank told CBS2 that attendees helped collect more than 10,000...
125th Western Idaho Fair starts Friday, get in free with donation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair gets started tomorrow on Friday, Aug. 18. Opening day is CBS2 Free Fair Day, which means you can get in free from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as long as you bring a few cans of non-perishable food for the Idaho Food Bank.
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
CONNELLY: Lots of action when hummers are in camp
I spent most of the first week of August camping with friends in the mountains of south-central Idaho. Except for our token historian, the group was composed of wildlife biologists that are all experienced outdoorsmen. I didn’t think there was much more any of us could learn about camping, but one member of the group proved me wrong as he demonstrated a means of making camping more enjoyable and educational for everyone.
Whitson, Barbara
Barbara Nell Whitson, 90, of St. Anthony, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after a short illness. She was born March 6, 1932, in Shamrock, TX., to James Tommie Brooks and Jesse Lee Brooks. Barbara grew up in Texola, OK., where she received her formal education and graduated from high school. She married John Whitson in 1953. They moved to Fairbanks, AK. in 1955 after John enlisted in the U.S. Army. They moved back to Oklahoma in 1958 and welcomed their first-born son John Mark, to their family. In 1963 they moved to Colorado Springs where a second son Barry, was born. Afterward they lived in Baker NV., Pleasant Grove UT, Winthrop WA., and finally St. Anthony ID. Barbara was a professional banker working at several banks in various cities including Erick OK, Fairbanks AK, Sayre OK, Stillwater OK, Colorado Springs CO, Pleasant Grove UT, and St Anthony ID. Barbara was also an excellent cook, she loved to sew, she enjoyed square dancing, collecting antiques and was an avid painter. She also enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in Safford, AZ with her many friends there. But most of all she loved her family. She is survived by sons Mark (Shauna) Whitson of Layton, Utah, and Barry (Terri) Whitson of Idaho Falls. She has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family welcomes friends to Barbara’s home in St. Anthony on Saturday, August 27, from 1-3 pm for a celebration of her life. Barbara Whitson.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont opens new era with win over Wood River
South Fremont opened quarterback Bryce Johnson's varsity career with a impressive, though wet, 20-8 win over Wood River. The Cougar's first drive ended in disaster when a strip sack gave Wood River the ball with a short field. Then the Cougars bounced back scoring two touchdowns before halftime.
