An additional $955,000 in funding is available through the County of Humboldt’s Project Trellis Local Equity Program V2.1, to help individuals in the local cannabis community enter, and succeed in the commercial cannabis marketplace. Eligible equity applicants may qualify to apply for up to $50,000 for service items paid directly to awardees, and up to $15,000 for services items paid on the awardee’s behalf, unless otherwise stated, or until funding is expended, for up to $65,000 total across all Local Equity Program rounds. Eligibility requirements and available services can be found in the County of Humboldt Local Equity Program Manual.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO