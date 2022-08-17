Read full article on original website
Related
humboldt.edu
Welcome Home to Humboldt!
Guests were greeted by housing staff, local businesses, Equity Arcata, the Marching Lumberjacks, and others. Students were eagerly—and perhaps nervously—getting their room assignments, testing their keys, and getting welcome bags with Cal Poly Humboldt merch. Ruth Espinosa transferred to Humboldt after hearing about it from a friend. “I wanted to be inside nature,” she says. After getting some souvenirs in a photo booth with her parents, she said she will study kinesiology with the intention of becoming a high school PE teacher.
kymkemp.com
Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!
This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
kymkemp.com
Jefferson Francis Frye Jr (Buddah): ‘Crazy at Times’ and ‘Loved by Many’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Jefferson Francis Frye Jr (Buddah) born to Jefferson Francis Frye Sr and Laurie...
kymkemp.com
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
kymkemp.com
Spud is a ‘Very Excited Young Boy!’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Spud. I am a neutered male, white and gray...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Tracy John Cote’, 1963-2022
Our beloved father, brother and uncle Tracy John Cote’ passed away on July 12, 2022 from heart failure. He was 59 years old. He was currently working as a caretaker on a ranch in Shelter Cove, a job he loved very much. Tracy was born in Eureka, the eighth...
kymkemp.com
Project Trellis Local Equity Program to Provide $955,000 in Services to Cannabis Community
An additional $955,000 in funding is available through the County of Humboldt’s Project Trellis Local Equity Program V2.1, to help individuals in the local cannabis community enter, and succeed in the commercial cannabis marketplace. Eligible equity applicants may qualify to apply for up to $50,000 for service items paid directly to awardees, and up to $15,000 for services items paid on the awardee’s behalf, unless otherwise stated, or until funding is expended, for up to $65,000 total across all Local Equity Program rounds. Eligibility requirements and available services can be found in the County of Humboldt Local Equity Program Manual.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Coast Journal
Humboldt Sunday Markets are Bustling
Sunday markets all over the county are in full bloom in this mid-to-end of August. Starting up this weekend is the new Blue Lake Sunday Market, which is on Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every Sunday through Sept. 25) from 1 to 5 p.m. and features a farmers market, live music, vendors and a bar. The Old Town Vintage Market in Eureka happens this Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every third Sunday of the month through October) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Redwood Retro. There,
North Coast Journal
Step Right Up! HumCo Fair Kicks Off Today
Hot jumbo corn dog! The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair’s 10-day run of old-fashioned community fun starts today. From Thursday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 28 (closed Monday, Aug. 22) the Humboldt County Fairgrounds will be open noon to 10 p.m. for the beloved end-of-summer ritual that has all your favorites: carnival, horse racing, exhibits, stunts, shows, food, music and more ($15, $10 seniors, $5 kids, Free for kids under 6, $40 carnival bracelet, $5 parking per vehicle). And don’t miss the Guy Fieri Homestyle Chili Cook-Off, Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the grandstands. There’ll be live music, games, prizes, food and vendors. Purchase a People's Choice Mug & Spoon Set for $10 (includes 10 voting tickets) and vote for your favorite chili. See you at the fair!
kymkemp.com
California Fish and Game Commission Holds Meeting in Loleta
At its August 17 meeting, the California Fish and Game Commission acted on several issues affecting California’s natural resources. The following are just a few items of interest from this week’s meeting held in Loleta at the Bear River Band of Rohnerville Rancheria with an option for the public to join via Zoom.
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
humboldtsports.com
Potential $200K jackpot up for grabs on opening day at Ferndale
Six days of horse racing action in Ferndale kicks off on Friday afternoon, with a massive jackpot potentially up for grabs. The 126th annual Humboldt County Fair opened on Thursday and will feature Friday, Saturday and Sunday horse racing programs on back-to-back weekends. Opening day gets under way at 3:15...
kymkemp.com
Reclaiming Mouralherwaqh: Wiyot Tribe Acquires Coastal Property for Cultural and Water Quality Protection
In July of this year, though a historic acquisition, the Wiyot Tribe gained back tribal stewardship of a 46-acre coastal property in the ecologically and culturally significant Wiyot place of Mouralherwaqh or “wolf’s house”. Under Wiyot Tribe leadership and stewardship, the site will be prioritized for ecocultural...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Gone Down: Eureka’s Chamber of Commerce building is rubble
We will always cherish the memories of all the commerce that occurred within its walls, but the day has arrived when we must bid fond farewell to Eureka’s old Chamber of Commerce building on Broadway. Crews had just about flattened the former property when LoCO happened by this morning. RIP, friend.
kymkemp.com
Raven is ‘Quite Playful and Loves to Lean Against You As You Give Her Pets’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Raven. I am a female, black Labrador Retriever. Age...
kymkemp.com
Second Full Day of Search Efforts Yields No Results in Search for Missing At-Risk Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the community’s help to locate at-risk missing person, Patricia Ribeiro. A Silver Alert has been activated through the State of California for Ribeiro. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
kymkemp.com
Community’s Help Needed to Locate At-Risk 71-Year-Old Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. . Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fishermen and Conservation Groups Appeal Nordic Aquafarms’ Environmental Report Certification to Humboldt County Supervisors
PREVIOUSLY: Nordic Aquafarms Lays out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to Their Samoa Fish Farm Plans. Two weeks after the Humboldt County Planning Commission certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for Nordic Aquafarms’ planned land-based fish factory on the Samoa Peninsula, the decision is being appealed to the Board of Supervisors.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans Lists Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 19 Through Thursday, August 25
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Comments / 0