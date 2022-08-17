ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Training to test water quality samples in Back River

By Kayla Foy
 3 days ago
People who live along the Back River watershed are invited to come out to a water sampling day.

Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are hosting a training event Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m at Cox's Point Park. Collection day is September 1.

If you are interested in participating, you can sign-up here.

