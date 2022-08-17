Read full article on original website
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution
TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output. Other features include intelligent noise reduction...
Plugable dual 4K display USB-C docking station offers 100w charging,13 ports
Plugable has this week launched its new 13-in-1 USB-C docking station offering support for dual 4K monitors via 2 x HDMI or 2 x DisplayPort connections, 100w charging and compatibility with both Mac and Windows. Check out the diagram below to learn more about all the connections available from the new UD-6950PDH dock which is now available from online retailers such as Amazon and others priced at $259.
Nord environmentally friendly graphite body woodless pencils
Designers, artists, engineers and sketchers may be interested in a new range of graphite body woodless pencils called Nord. The environmental design of the pencils has been created to “avoid pencil-making from becoming another grievance for the nature, we created Nord, woodless pencils” says Nord. Specially priced early...
ShiftCam SnapGrip raises over $845,000 via Kickstarter
Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the ShiftCam SnapGrip the phone magnetic tripod and camera grip and mount system has raised over $847,000 thanks to over 6,700 backers. The new camera phone system is expected to be available during September 2022 and is now available to preorder priced at $130 or £130 and is available in f Midnight, Abyss Blue, Blue Jay, Chalk Pink and Pink Pomelo.
2022 Motorola Edge is official
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, 2022 Motorola Edge, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test. Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard
Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
OEPLAY Bluetooth speaker fitted with custom AMT tweeters
OEPLAY is a new Bluetooth speaker equipped with custom-designed AMT tweeters offering a sound area of approximately 44 cm². “The world’s top audio brands have favored the AMT pneumatic tweeter since its birth, such as the Hi-End audio brand German Berliner, Yili, Denmark Guifeng, etc., known as “the top tweeter,” received by Popular with music lovers all over the world” explain the engineers responsible for creating the OEPLAY.
Apple releases watchOS 9 public beta 4
Earlier this week Apple released watchOS 9 beta 6 to developers and now they have also released watchOS 9 public beta 4. The new watchOS 9 public beta is basically the same software as the developer beta 6 and it brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch.
Avermedia Live Gamer Extreme 3 plug-and-play external 4K capture card
Gamers and streamers looking for an external 4K capture card complete with support for variable refresh rate (VRR). May be interested in the new Live Gamer Extreme 3 from Avermedia which is now available to purchase priced at $170. The plug-and-play external 4K capture card, it can capture up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR. The plug-and-play 4K capture card, is capable of capturing up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR.
What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS. All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.
Lawna AI robot lawn mower requires no perimeter wires
Lawna is a new robot lawn mower equipped with visual artificial intelligence to help it autonomously mow your lawn with very little interaction or maintenance. The smart lawnmower has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 250 backers with still 33 days remaining on its campaign.
Honor 70 smartphone launched in more countries
The Honor 70 smartphone launched in China back in May and now the device is launching in more countries. The handset comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2499 x 10980 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device features a 778G+ processor and it...
How to show Apple Mac hidden files
Apple Mac users searching for a file that cannot be found might be interested to know that by default Apple makes certain files and folders invisible when searching in the macOS file manager. If you are looking for a folder or file on your Apple Mac computer it may be hidden by the operating system this quick guide will take you through how to show Mac hidden files.
New Geneverse HomePower PRO Solar Generator power stations
If you are in the market for a portable power station you might be interested know that Geneverse has partnered with DIY expert and HGTV host Chip Wade to create the new HomePower PRO Series Solar Generator. The HomePower ONE PRO offers users 1210Wh of capacity with 1200W of rated...
Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter
Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”
QNAP Dual-port 100GbE network expansion card
QNAP has this week introduced its new Dual-port 100GbE network expansion card announcing its availability from the official QNAP accessory store priced at $1,199. The dual-port QXG-100G2SF-CX6 100GbE network expansion card features a NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx controller and supports PCIe 4.0 providing up to 200Gbps total throughput to overcome performance bottlenecks, says QNAP.
