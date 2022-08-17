ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Match Preview | Toffees seek first win against Premier League new boys

Everton welcome newly-promoted Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park in a match that has taken on fresh significance following back-to-back defeats to start the season. Like the Chelsea game Everton weren’t that bad against Aston Villa last weekend but momentary losses of concentration cost them at one end, while an anaemic attack cost them at the other.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Yes, elite football is a plaything of global wealth. But it could be part of another, better England

Last week, the Premier League announced a $2.7bn (£2.3bn), six-year American TV deal with Comcast NBC, a sum that will push the league’s annual turnover above £6bn and marks the moment at which income from foreign media rights income exceeds domestic income. It is a fitting marker for the league’s 30th season and its three decades of hyper-globalisation. First, the Premier League’s global TV audience outstripped domestic viewership. Then the entirely foreign XI fielded by Chelsea in 1999 announced the globalisation of the league’s labour market; foreign players now make up around three-quarters of the club’s squads. Foreign coaches, once entirely absent, are now in the majority, as are foreign owners, who hold majority stakes in 16 out of the 20 clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Diego Carlos
Person
Tom Nightingale
Person
Boubacar Kamara
Person
Philippe Coutinho
SB Nation

On Dele Alli and his fall from grace

During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Football Club#Acorns Children#Hopsice
SB Nation

Five Things From Reading’s 3-0 Demolition Of Blackburn

If Reading were an adolescent, they certainly have shown their tumultuous mood swings over the last two fixtures. A horrific shambles of a performance at Rotherham United versus this vibrant, spiky, confident spanking of the league leaders. Not in my living memory (and that’s a long, long time) could two performances, score lines and attitudes could be so wildly contrasting.
SOCCER
SB Nation

What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?

Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion ‘exploring potential deal’ for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report

Billy Gilmour’s somewhat underwhelming loan last season to Norwich City, his first ever loan, has failed to (re-)launch his senior Chelsea career, and he’s found himself on the periphery of the first-team for much of the summer. And it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting a look-in anytime soon, playing and training largely with the Development Squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies

After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Sander Berge

As the end of the summer transfer window nears, the rumor mongers are out in full force, attempting to link any and all midfielders to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly denied any and all interest in a midfielder, but doesn’t stop the rumor mongers. Liverpool, as always, is good for clicks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy