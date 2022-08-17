Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea Are The Only EPL Club To Have Spent More Than Nottingham Forest This Summer
Forest continued their remarkable summer spending spree on Friday by making Morgan Gibbs-White the most expensive signing in the club's history.
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
SB Nation
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Match Preview | Toffees seek first win against Premier League new boys
Everton welcome newly-promoted Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park in a match that has taken on fresh significance following back-to-back defeats to start the season. Like the Chelsea game Everton weren’t that bad against Aston Villa last weekend but momentary losses of concentration cost them at one end, while an anaemic attack cost them at the other.
Yes, elite football is a plaything of global wealth. But it could be part of another, better England
Last week, the Premier League announced a $2.7bn (£2.3bn), six-year American TV deal with Comcast NBC, a sum that will push the league’s annual turnover above £6bn and marks the moment at which income from foreign media rights income exceeds domestic income. It is a fitting marker for the league’s 30th season and its three decades of hyper-globalisation. First, the Premier League’s global TV audience outstripped domestic viewership. Then the entirely foreign XI fielded by Chelsea in 1999 announced the globalisation of the league’s labour market; foreign players now make up around three-quarters of the club’s squads. Foreign coaches, once entirely absent, are now in the majority, as are foreign owners, who hold majority stakes in 16 out of the 20 clubs.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool ‘Preparing Offer’ For Brighton’s Moises Caicedo
On Friday Ecuadorian news outlet StudioFutbol reported that Liverpool are ‘preparing an offer’ Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The 20 year-old Ecuadorian central midfielder joined Brighton in February of 2021 for about £4m. The following August he joined Belgian side Beerschot on loan until January. The talk of...
SB Nation
On Dele Alli and his fall from grace
During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp almost calls radio phone-in after 'unbelievable' Gabby Agbonlahor comments on Man Utd
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he almost called a radio phone-in after hearing Gabby Agbonlahor's "unbelievable" comments on Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford. The former Aston Villa forward called United "a shambles" on Talksport. United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday in the Premier League. "What he said...
SB Nation
Opinion: As the old song says, ‘Sunderland AFC are going to be alright’!
On Wednesday evening, Sunderland slipped to their first league defeat of the season, and only their second under Alex Neil. Unlike most losses, however, I wasn’t left with a bitter taste in my mouth afterward. We matched our opponents, who finished fifth in the second tier last season, until...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Five Things From Reading’s 3-0 Demolition Of Blackburn
If Reading were an adolescent, they certainly have shown their tumultuous mood swings over the last two fixtures. A horrific shambles of a performance at Rotherham United versus this vibrant, spiky, confident spanking of the league leaders. Not in my living memory (and that’s a long, long time) could two performances, score lines and attitudes could be so wildly contrasting.
SB Nation
Tuchel receives larger fine than Conte, and suspended one-match ban, too
Apparently neither Antonio Conte nor Thomas Tuchel will have to miss their team’s matches this weekend, despite both receiving red cards at the conclusion of Sunday's 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. That's the latest bit of nonsensical ruling from The FA, though not that...
SB Nation
SB Nation
What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?
Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion ‘exploring potential deal’ for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report
Billy Gilmour’s somewhat underwhelming loan last season to Norwich City, his first ever loan, has failed to (re-)launch his senior Chelsea career, and he’s found himself on the periphery of the first-team for much of the summer. And it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting a look-in anytime soon, playing and training largely with the Development Squad.
FOX Sports
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
SB Nation
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies
After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Sander Berge
As the end of the summer transfer window nears, the rumor mongers are out in full force, attempting to link any and all midfielders to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly denied any and all interest in a midfielder, but doesn’t stop the rumor mongers. Liverpool, as always, is good for clicks.
SB Nation
Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
SB Nation
Pragmatism: How Manchester City Must Approach the Champions League
A fourth Premier League title in five years sealed Manchester City’s dominance in English football. The club has won all there is to win on the domestic scene. It’s now a question of “what next?”. As the new Champions League season approaches, all eyes are now on...
SB Nation
Pulisic willing to fight for Chelsea place as Sevilla express interest in Hudson-Odoi — reports
Christian Pulisic’s immediate future has been the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him this summer, while Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring the situation. Chelsea are said to be open to a permanent departure, but are unwilling to sanction a...
Comments / 0