Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Smoker accidentally creates ominous skull cloud while puffing on a cigarette
A smoker has created a spine-tingling cloud of cigarette smoke in the shape of a skull. Foreshadowing much?. Honestly, it looks like something right out of The Conjuring. The Reddit user posted the terrifying snap with the caption 'a pic of the smoke from my cancer stick', which of course, had many spooked.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fuel poverty: better-off urged to donate £400 energy grant to those who need it
Charities and community groups are setting up schemes to ensure discount helps people struggling with soaring bills
‘Covid is over’ idea may threaten booster uptake in England, scientists warn
The prevailing idea that “Covid is over” may jeopardise England’s autumn booster programme, scientists have said, warning mixed messages about the threat of the disease could reduce the uptake of jabs. The booster campaign is set to begin on 5 September, with the new dual-variant Covid vaccine...
Are personalised vitamins the key to good health?
Tailor-made supplements are being touted as the path to a healthier, happier, younger-looking you. Whether they work and whether they’re necessary is moot, say experts
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family’s company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany. Zinkpower’s facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines. Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly, it might not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe to avenge Western sanctions, or if utilities can’t store enough for winter. Germany may have to impose gas rationing that could cripple industries from steelmaking to pharmaceuticals to commercial laundries. “If they say, we’re cutting you off, all my equipment will be destroyed,” said Kopf, who’ also chairs Germany’s association of zinc galvanizing firms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)
Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
'Biggest and most united' protest is set to take place over cost of living crisis
Thousands of people are set to take to the streets across the UK to protest against the devastating effects of the cost of living crisis. With millions of households struggling to make ends meet due to soaring energy bills and rising food prices, the People's Assembly are calling for the 'biggest' and 'most united' protest to ever hit the UK later this year.
Stunned man slapped with £77K phone bill after week in Europe
A bloke who returned to Ireland after a trip overseas was shocked after he received a €91,000 (£77,000) bill. Check out this video of him explaining the situation:. The bloke, called Otavio, shared a clip describing the situation to his followers, writing: "I exceeded my roaming data limit while travelling in Europe for seven days, and when I came back to Ireland I got this message.
UK city named the 'most dangerous in Europe' according to survey
A new survey has named the ‘most dangerous city in Europe’ - and you might be surprised to know that it’s in the UK. Collated by Expatriate Consultancy, which offers help to people moving abroad, the study looked at data from Numbeo’s Crime Index. Published twice...
LADbible
28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0