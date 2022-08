SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested Branda Myshelle Myers, age 29 of Salem, on two charges of murder: first and second degree. On Saturday, August 20, patrol officers responded to the report of a hit and run collision at Woodmansee Park in south Salem. Witnesses at the scene were able to direct officers to the location of the decedent, Vince Edward Fouts, age 38, of Salem, as well as Myers. Detectives learned Myers and her former spouse, Fouts, were in a custody dispute and attempting to resolve matters that morning at the park. The argument between the two escalated, and Myers used her vehicle to run over Fouts several times.

