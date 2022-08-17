Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Backpacks, School Supplies, BBQ, Good Tunes, Good Times—All Free in Ukiah at Tomorrow’s Back to School Bash
RCS’s Foster Family Agency along with the Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center (ARRC) and The River Church in Ukiah are teaming up for our Back to School Bash event, which will give kids in our community school supplies and clothes. The event will be held on August 21 from 2...
mendofever.com
Male Subject Yelling And Screaming, Female Making Motions With Metal Stake – Ukiah Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans and the County of Mendocino to Host Clean California Free Large Item ‘Dump Week’ Event in Covelo
Caltrans, the County of Mendocino, Solid Wastes of Willits, Round Valley Indian Tribes, and the Round Valley Area Municipal Advisory Council will host a free large item Dump Week where residents can properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items. This Dump Week event is made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
7x7.com
Modern Guide to Lake County: Small Town Charm, Volcanic Wines + Outdoor Life
To some, Lake County is a beloved destination for getting outdoors and drinking wine just north of Napa and Sonoma counties. To others, it is, wait, where's Lake County again?. The truth is that Lake County is a little bit of both. Families have been camping here for decades; the grapes have been growing for years and years. And yet, there's still very little tourism infrastructure compared to our more popular wine regions, perhaps thanks in part to the very steep and winding routes one must take to get here, whether from Calistoga to the south or from Ukiah to the west.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County News
South Lake County Fire Protection District receives two new HeloPods
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — A generous donation from the South Lake Fire Sirens Auxiliary Group has allowed South Lake County Fire Protection District to order two new generation portable dip tanks known as HeloPods. The HeloPod is a groundbreaking product manufactured in Simi Valley, California, designed and built as a...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County Farm Bureau hires new executive director
A Petaluma native and former official with the California Milk Advisory Board will be the new head of Sonoma County Farm Bureau. Dayna Ghirardelli is replacing Tawny Tesconi, who in June announced she’d be departing the farm and ranch advocacy group after five years as executive director. Ghiradelli started...
santarosahistory.com
ROAD TO THE MALL: THE CHOSEN ONE
There were two Santa Rosas in the early 1970s but unfortunately, the Press Democrat opted to only write about one of them. The newspaper loved to showcase news about their reborn city. Ever since the 1906 earthquake, editors had touted Santa Rosa as a true (but unappreciated!) Bay Area metropolis which would someday bloom into greatness. Now work was wrapping up on the urban renewal projects directly south and east of Courthouse Square. Contractor vans and pickups still crowded parking spots but the tall office buildings with banks on the ground floor showed how much progress had been made in the 1960s. Our city hall complex, with its elaborate water feature in the courtyard and unadorned concrete walls so pure white you had to squint in bright sun, boldly said this was as modern a city as could be found anywhere. Why, if you didn’t know any better it would be easy to imagine all this wonderfulness was in Topeka or Schenectady or any of a hundred other cities.
Neighbors push back against local park development
Some neighbors took issue Wednesday with official plans to convert a vacant lot in Santa Rosa's Roseland neighborhood into a local park. The meeting was held to assure every possible impact is included in an Environmental Impact Report. The city opted to shift course after threats of legal challenges to a previous assessment that said adding formal trails, signs, a play area, a restroom, parking and other amenities would not cause irreparable environmental harm. One neighbor, who declined to identify herself, told city officials she'd spent decades attending meetings and thought leaving the twenty-acre lot undeveloped was settled. "And now all of the sudden it's totally changed,” she said. “I'm kind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
November’s Mendocino County Election: Jam-Packed With Races—Not Enough Candidates to Fill Open Seats
On November 8, 2022, residents will get the opportunity cast their ballot for special district races throughout the cities, towns, and municipalities of Mendocino County. A review of the draft list of candidates made public by Mendocino County’s Assessor, Clerk, Recorder, and Registrar of Voters Katrina Bartolomie indicates over half of the special districts with open seats in this election cycle will default to the appointment due to a lack of candidates running in those races.
mendofever.com
John Q. Public Will Now Have to Pay to Request Public Records in Mendocino County
On July 12, 2022, the Board of Supervisors enacted Ordinance 4507 establishing a fee structure to be paid by those requesting public records to “reduce the impact to local tax dollars from Public Records Act requests that confer a primarily private benefit. such as requests made to further commercial research, private litigation, or similar enterprises.”
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County to charge fees for public records
UKIAH, 8/17/22 — Mendocino County will now charge preemptive fees for records requests but will set aside a grant fund for requests made by media organizations, a structure the county has not yet finalized and something first amendment scholars say is of questionable legality. The county’s legal counsel, Christian...
mendofever.com
Life in a Tinder Box—Mendocino County Residents Must Practice Disaster Preparedness to Survive This Era of Wildfire
As the last long days of July slipped into August, a series of record high temperatures were set in Yreka and Montague, twin jewels of Shasta County that sit astride I-5 very near the Oregon border. Each day for three consecutive days the temperature reached over 110°. And each day eclipsed the old high-temperature record for that day by more than 12°. Humidity was in the low teens.
mendofever.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
travelnowsmart.com
Orr Hot Springs is Known As a Naturist’s Paradise
If you’re looking for a geothermal oasis, consider visiting Orr hot springs. Known as a naturist’s paradise, this resort’s various thermal pools are open to the public, making it a great place to relax and unwind. For more information, read on to learn more about this clothing-optional resort. It’s not difficult to find information about the hot springs’ history, which dates back to 1857.
Sonoma County’s plans for former hospital site gain clarity with environmental review
Sonoma County is moving closer to developing a plan for the former site of the Sonoma Developmental Center following the recent release of a draft environmental impact report by Permit Sonoma. The county has been grappling with how to develop and preserve the 945-acre property in Glen Ellen that formerly...
crimevoice.com
Clearlake Police Officers Working in the City of Lakeport
Story Originally Published by: Lakeport Police Department Facebook Page:. “Due to temporary staffing shortages at the Lakeport Police Department, starting tomorrow, August 12, 2022, Clearlake Police Officers will be working patrol overtime shifts in the city of Lakeport. Over the next few months, we expect that Clearlake Officers will be here working a few shifts per week. Officers will always be wearing the Clearlake Police uniform and generally driving City of Clearlake vehicles although at times they may be in a Lakeport Police vehicle.
ksro.com
Amy’s Kitchen Facility in Santa Rosa Gets Fined for Violations
Safety issues were found at an Amy’s Kitchen facility. Over 13 health and safety violations were found by Cal/OSHA inspectors at the Amy’s Kitchen Santa Rosa production plant, resulting in $25,000 in fines. Three violations are considered “serious” and include issues such as “unsecured guards in dough-flattening conveyors.” That could harm workers by pulling their hands or clothing into exposed machinery. The company is contesting the fines with Steve Myers, senior manager of risk and safety for Amy’s Kitchen, telling KQED they were “technical violations of the code.” Amy’s Kitchen facilities have accumulated over $120,000 in penalties from Cal/OSHA between 2014 and 2019.
Vegetation Fire breaks out north of Clearlake in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY – A vegetation fire broke out and has burned several acres north of Clearlake in Lake County on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that the fire is located near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 53, between the communities of Clearlake and Clearlake Oaks. The incident has been dubbed the "Canyon Fire."Cal Fire officials said five acres have burned and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures. No word on what caused the fire.Caltrans announced that a stretch of Highway 53 has been closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 20. Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.This is a breaking news update. More to come.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Railway sues City of Fort Bragg, Coastal Commission over permitting, preclearance requirements￼
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/17/22 — Mendocino Railway, the operator of the popular tourist attraction the Skunk Train, sued the California Coastal Commission and the city of Fort Bragg on Aug. 9 over the state and local governing bodies’ attempts to impose permitting and licensing requirements the rail company’s lawyers believe it should be exempt from due to “preemption rights” for federally-regulated railroads.
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
