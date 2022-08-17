Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Names of 17 candidates who have filed for open Edmonds City Council seat
Edmonds City Council President Vivian Olson just released the names of the 17 candidates who have applied to fill the Position 1 Edmonds City Council seat left vacant following the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson July 18. The full applications for each candidate will be included in the Friday city...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County seeks members for performance audit committee, tourism board
Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups are seeking new members: The performance audit committee and the tourism promotion area advisory board. The Snohomish County Performance Audit Committee (PAC) includes residents nominated by county councilmembers and the county executive. Positions are available to represent the executive (at-large positions) and council districts 2, 3 (including Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway) and 4 (including Mountlake Terrace and Brier). The PAC advises and reviews department audits by assisting in identifying objectives, ensuring that audit methodology and reporting meet goals by considering any instances of non-compliance, and crafting recommendations for implementing solutions.
ncwlife.com
Tim Eyman’s cap and trade lawsuit ends in a Thurston County courtroom
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation going into effect next year was officially quashed in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia on Friday morning. Judge James...
myedmondsnews.com
Week 3 of Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan Visioning Process: economic growth
Recent conversations during “coffee chats with the director” have touched upon Edmonds’ growth strategies. We have discussed divergent scales of growth; that is, what level of growth will allow Edmonds to prosper while still retaining our identity, especially around environmental protection, diversity and character?. While the word...
KXL
Prosecutor Calls For Probe Into Former Seattle Mayor’s Deleted Texts
SEATTLE (AP) – King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to investigate the deletion of text messages from the phones of then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, the fire chief and then police chief in 2020. The Seattle Times reports Satterberg said Thursday in an emailed statement that...
Snohomish County approves purchase of two hotels for conversion into homeless shelters
Snohomish County Council members have given the final green light to purchase two hotels, the Days Inn in Everett and America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds, for conversion into housing for people who are homeless. The purchase will be made through the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program, which...
nypressnews.com
King County prosecutor requests criminal probe of missing texts of former mayor, police chief
The King County Prosecutor’s Office does not typically request criminal investigations by law enforcement, but outgoing Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is making an exception in the case of the missing text messages of Seattle’s former mayor. “On July 28, Dan Satterberg asked King County Sheriff Cole-Tindall to put together...
nypressnews.com
Seattle police union warns pending retirements may delay action on high priority calls
The Seattle Police Department has 350 sworn officers eligible for retirement but cannot afford to lose more than 100 officers, according to the Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan. The department has roughly 875 deployable officers and requires 1,400 to be considered fully staffed. That deficit is reflected in median...
Seattle City Council committee moves forward with gas-powered leaf blower ban
SEATTLE — A Seattle City Council committee voted to move forward with what could eventually serve as a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers Friday. The Sustainability and Renter's Rights Committee voted unanimously to approve the resolution. The law would phase out gas-powered leaf blowers in the city by 2025, then impose a complete ban by 2027.
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
KUOW
How many people voted in Washington's 2022 primary?
Voter turnout was different from county-to-county in Western Washington for the August primary. But one thing that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties all had in common — they couldn't make it to 40% voter turnout. For the most part, voter turnout in 2022 was on par with the last...
Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest Service proposes charging fee at Whatcom County campground
Fees would also be charged at a trailhead and two boat launches in Skagit County under the proposal.
My Clallam County
Mental Health Court about to get under way in Clallam County
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County’s Mental Health Court will begin serving its first participants this month, with the goal of helping people to stay out of justice and corrections systems and get their lives back on track. Under a mental health court, non-violent offenders whose actions are deemed...
myedmondsnews.com
Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal
A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?
From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA’s Cherokee population to be visited by Principal Chief, First Lady
Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief, First Lady to visit WA tribe members. The Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief and First Lady are part of the contingent from Oklahoma coming to Renton this weekend to meet with members of the tribe who live in our state. Nearly 7,000 Cherokee live in...
nsd.org
NEW: Welcome Message from BHS Administration Team
We are excited to welcome you all to the Cougar Family this year! To get you started on the right foot, we’ve put together this letter with a wealth of helpful information. Save it as reference for upcoming dates and events through the Fall. As always, please continue to check our website for updates and new information as we get closer to September.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Judge requires Starbucks to re-hire unlawfully fired employees
A federal judge has ordered Starbucks to re-hire seven employees in Memphis. The National Labor Relations Board contends they were fired for leading a unionization effort at their store. Starbucks says the employees violated company police when they let a television crew inside the store after closing and without permission.
rtands.com
A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines
A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
Lynnwood awarded $25 million grant to build new I-5 overpass
The city of Lynnwood has recently been awarded $25 million from the federal government with a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to build a new bridge over Interstate 5. The new overpass will be located between the intersections of 196th St SW/Poplar Way and 33rd Ave...
