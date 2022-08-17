ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Names of 17 candidates who have filed for open Edmonds City Council seat

Edmonds City Council President Vivian Olson just released the names of the 17 candidates who have applied to fill the Position 1 Edmonds City Council seat left vacant following the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson July 18. The full applications for each candidate will be included in the Friday city...
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County seeks members for performance audit committee, tourism board

Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups are seeking new members: The performance audit committee and the tourism promotion area advisory board. The Snohomish County Performance Audit Committee (PAC) includes residents nominated by county councilmembers and the county executive. Positions are available to represent the executive (at-large positions) and council districts 2, 3 (including Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway) and 4 (including Mountlake Terrace and Brier). The PAC advises and reviews department audits by assisting in identifying objectives, ensuring that audit methodology and reporting meet goals by considering any instances of non-compliance, and crafting recommendations for implementing solutions.
myedmondsnews.com

Week 3 of Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan Visioning Process: economic growth

Recent conversations during “coffee chats with the director” have touched upon Edmonds’ growth strategies. We have discussed divergent scales of growth; that is, what level of growth will allow Edmonds to prosper while still retaining our identity, especially around environmental protection, diversity and character?. While the word...
KXL

Prosecutor Calls For Probe Into Former Seattle Mayor’s Deleted Texts

SEATTLE (AP) – King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to investigate the deletion of text messages from the phones of then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, the fire chief and then police chief in 2020. The Seattle Times reports Satterberg said Thursday in an emailed statement that...
KUOW

How many people voted in Washington's 2022 primary?

Voter turnout was different from county-to-county in Western Washington for the August primary. But one thing that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties all had in common — they couldn't make it to 40% voter turnout. For the most part, voter turnout in 2022 was on par with the last...
My Clallam County

Mental Health Court about to get under way in Clallam County

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County’s Mental Health Court will begin serving its first participants this month, with the goal of helping people to stay out of justice and corrections systems and get their lives back on track. Under a mental health court, non-violent offenders whose actions are deemed...
myedmondsnews.com

Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal

A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
nsd.org

NEW: Welcome Message from BHS Administration Team

We are excited to welcome you all to the Cougar Family this year! To get you started on the right foot, we’ve put together this letter with a wealth of helpful information. Save it as reference for upcoming dates and events through the Fall. As always, please continue to check our website for updates and new information as we get closer to September.
rtands.com

A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
MyNorthwest

Lynnwood awarded $25 million grant to build new I-5 overpass

The city of Lynnwood has recently been awarded $25 million from the federal government with a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to build a new bridge over Interstate 5. The new overpass will be located between the intersections of 196th St SW/Poplar Way and 33rd Ave...
