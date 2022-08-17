ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Stuffed puppy and ground owl among curious medieval cures to be shared online

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8s0f_0hKBxqwg00

Curious medieval cures, including a treatment for gout that involved baking an owl then grinding it into a powder, are to be shared with the public online by Cambridge University Library.

Another unusual recipe, also intended to tackle gout, instructed readers to stuff a puppy with snails and sage royal then roast it over a fire, with the rendered fat used to make a salve.

More than 180 medieval manuscripts are to be digitised, catalogued and conserved over the next two years as part of the Curious Cures in Cambridge Libraries project.

The manuscripts, containing around 8,000 unedited medical recipes, mostly date from the 14th or 15th centuries, with some examples from earlier, the oldest being 1,000 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkD6L_0hKBxqwg00

The texts are from the collections of the University Library, Fitzwilliam Museum and a dozen Cambridge colleges.

James Freeman, leading the £500,000 Wellcome-funded project, said: “For all their complexities, medieval medical recipes are very relatable to modern readers.

“Many address ailments that we still struggle with today: headaches, toothache, diarrhoea, coughs, aching limbs.

“They show medieval people trying to manage their health with the knowledge that was available to them at the time – just as we do.

“They are also a reminder of the pain and precarity of medieval life, before antibiotics, before antiseptics and before pain relief as we would know them all today.

“Other treatments include salting an owl and baking it until it can be ground into a powder, mixing it with boar’s grease to make a salve, and rubbing it on to the sufferer’s body to cure gout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQD22_0hKBxqwg00

“To treat cataracts – described as a ‘web in the eye’ – one recipe recommends taking the gall bladder of a hare and some honey, mixing them together and then applying it to the eye with a feather over the course of three nights.”

A team of project cataloguers, under the supervision of Dr Freeman, will prepare detailed descriptions of the text’s contents, material characteristics, origins and provenance, and place the recipes in their material, intellectual and historical contexts.

The results of the project – high-resolution digital images, detailed descriptions and full-text transcriptions – will be freely available online on the Cambridge Digital Library, opening up the collections to researchers around the world.

“These manuscripts provide brilliant insights into medieval medical culture, and the recipes they contain bring us close to the interactions between patient and practitioner that took place many centuries ago,” Dr Freeman said.

“Until now, such texts have been quite difficult for researchers and members of the public to access and analyse.

“A bewildering array of ingredients – animal, mineral and vegetable – are mentioned in these recipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYU5I_0hKBxqwg00

“There are herbs that you would find in modern-day gardens and on supermarket shelves – sage, rosemary, thyme, bay, mint – but also common perennial plants: walwort, henbane, betony and comfrey.

“Medieval physicians also had access to and used a variety of spices in their formulations, such as cumin, pepper and ginger, and commonly mixed ingredients with ale, white wine, vinegar or milk.”

Some of the entries highlight the violence of medieval life, such as how to determine whether a skull has been fractured after a blow from a weapon, how to staunch bleeding and how to set broken bones.

“Behind each recipe, however distantly, there lies a human story: experiences of illness and of pain, but also the desire to live and to be healthy,” said Dr Freeman.

“Some of the most moving are those remedies that speak of the hopes or tragic disappointments of medieval people: a recipe ‘for to make a man and woman to get children’, to know whether a pregnant woman carries a boy or a girl, and ‘to deliver a woman of dead child’.”

For the Cambridge Digital Library, see https://cudl.lib.cam.ac.uk/

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cures#Puppies#Owl#Dog#The University Library#Fitzwilliam Museum#Wellcome
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?

Lady Louise Windsor was pushed back under the nation’s spotlight this week after her recent A-level success saw her earn a place at St Andrews University in Scotland.Louise, 18, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English at the same university as her older cousin, Prince William, who graduated from prestigious institution in 2005.Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.She also took...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Indian professor recalls ‘slut-shame’ horror after being forced to quit over swimsuit photo

A professor in India has broken her silence for the first time since she was forced to resign from a prominent university after a parent of a student reported her “private” swimsuit pictures to the college administration.The professor from the eastern city of Kolkata said she was “slut-shammed” in a “modern re-enactment of a witch trial” over the picture she shared privately with a select group of people on Instagram.In an opinion piece in the Indian Express newspaper, the professor who did not reveal her identity, accused St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, of forcing her to tender her resignation in October...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Recipes
Daily Mail

TV stalwart Josephine Tewson who starred in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine and was married to Leonard Rossiter has died aged 91

Josephine Tewson, who was the former wife of Leonard Rossiter and known for her acclaimed sitcoms, has died aged 91. BBC audiences will fondly remember the 'comedy great' mostly as Elizabeth Warden, reluctant confidant of snob Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping up Appearance and as Miss Davenport in the Last of the Summer Wine but Tewson had a career from the 1950s onwards on screen and stage.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Who is this man in my house?: London women are finding a potentially dangerous lifeline in Airbnb

Anna, a single woman in London subletting her flat on Airbnb, arrived home to find a man sneaking out of her bedroom. She had rented her room to a woman on the holiday rental site, but there was no mention that a man would be staying with her. “I went into my sitting room and just as I was taking off my jacket, I saw a guy creeping out of the room and then down the stairs and out the door very quietly,” she says. She shared her story with researchers George Maier and Kate R Gilchrist from the London...
U.K.
The Independent

Medieval friars were ‘riddled with parasites’, study suggests

Medieval friars were “riddled with parasites”, new research suggests.An analysis of remains from Cambridge suggests local Augustinian friars were almost twice as likely as the city’s general population to be infected by intestinal parasites.This is despite most Augustinian monasteries at the time having toilet blocks and hand-washing facilities, unlike the homes of ordinary people.The friars of medieval Cambridge appear to have been riddled with parasitesDr Piers Mitchell, University of CambridgeLead author Dr Piers Mitchell, from the University of Cambridge’s Department of Archaeology, said: “The friars of medieval Cambridge appear to have been riddled with parasites.“This is the first time anyone...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy