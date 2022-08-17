ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cineworld warns of weak audience numbers until November over ‘limited’ releases

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4GGe_0hKBxoQS00

Cineworld has warned audience numbers have been weaker than expected and predicted they will stay low until November due to “limited” film releases.

The world’s second largest cinema business said it is now assessing options to shore up its finances as a result.

The group, which also owns the Picturehouse chain in the UK and Regal Cinemas in the US, had pinned its hopes on releases such as Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman and Thor: Love And Thunder to aid its recovery from the heavy impact of the pandemic.

However, in a statement the firm said: “Despite a gradual recovery of demand since reopening in April 2021, recent admission levels have been below expectations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zyxY_0hKBxoQS00

“These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term.”

Cineworld said it will continue with cost-saving plans but will also look at new options to improve its financial position.

The business, which was saddled with 4.8 billion dollars (£4 billion) of debt at the end of the last financial year, said it is in talks with stakeholders over potential funding or considering restructuring its balance sheet.

Liberum analyst James Wheatcroft said its heavy debt burden means a balance sheet restructuring will “likely leave little for existing Cineworld shareholders”.

Cineworld said: “The group’s business operations are expected to remain unaffected by these efforts and Cineworld expects to continue to meet its ongoing business counterparty obligations.

“Cineworld continues to welcome guests to its cinemas across its global markets as normal, without disruption.”

It comes after the business posted a loss of 565.8 million US dollars (£429 million) in 2021 as revenues were boosted by higher admissions.

Sentiment around the company has also been dented over the past year by a pair of separate legal spats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456Wqh_0hKBxoQS00

In September, the London-listed business struck an agreement to pay 170 million US dollars to disgruntled Regal shareholders who were frustrated with the price it purchased the US cinema chain for following a dispute, although it has subsequently sought to delay some payments.

Meanwhile, in December it was ordered to pay 1.23 billion Canadian dollars (£720 million) by a court after it decided not to go through with a takeover of Canadian rival Cineplex as the pandemic broke out.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger appealed against the court ruling and claimed the company acted in “good faith”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port

The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Xiao Jianhua: China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire to 13 years in jail

A China-born Canadian business tycoon Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison and his company Tomorrow Holdings was fined 55 billion yuan ($8.1bn).Xiao, who disappeared from his room at a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 and was believed to have been taken by Chinese mainland authorities, made his first public appearance in five years at the trial.The owner of the Beijing-based Tomorrow Holdings was convicted of illegally obtaining public deposits, breach of trust, bribery and the illegal use of billions of dollars funds, according to a ruling by the Shanghai No 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Friday.He...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Us Dollar#Picturehouse
AFP

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report

Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday. But the ministry was also expected to ask approval for a list of unpriced items, including the development cost to upgrade the long-range cruise missiles, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said.  hih/aha
MILITARY
The Independent

What is behind Gen Z’s Elf Bar obsession?

Enter a UK nightclub tonight and you will find yourself surrounded by an inescapable cloud of fruity smoke. This candied plume of vapour comes from an Elf Bar, Gen Z’s newest accessory. The Elf Bar is a new, pre-filled disposable vape device that’s slimmer and more compact than a normal e-cigarette. In windows of discount phone shops and off licences and sold inside nightclubs and supermarkets, the hot pink, neon yellow and red-berry pens are neatly lined up in colour order like a fresh packet of Crayolas. They’re clutched in the hands of teenagers right the way through to young...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Mick Lynch claims rail workers would reject 8% pay offer amid strike chaos

Mick Lynch has claimed rail workers would reject the 8% pay offer as strike chaos continues.In a letter to RMT general secretary on Saturday afternoon (20 August), the Transport Secretary said the railway operator’s proposal of an 8% pay rise over two years is “fair” and members should have the opportunity to resolve the dispute.The head of the Rail, Maritime and Transport said: “Inflation this week on the retail price index was 12.3%, so if we accepted that pay off, we will be getting about a quarter of next year’s inflation, which is likely to be 15 or 16%.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Zimbabwe eyes carbon credits model as it seeks to unlock value from seized ivory

By Tatira Zwinoira for The Zimbabwe IndependentZimbabwe’s government is currently engaged in discussions on how the country can use its 130-tonne ivory stockpile as a tradable commodity or security asset, the Zimbabwe Independent can report.This follows the release of gold coins called the ‘Mosi Oa Tunya Gold Coins’ on July 25, by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).Each coin has a 22 carat gold purity, weighs 33.93 grammes and is valued at one ounce of gold based on international prices. The gold coin can be bought in either local or foreign currency and are tradable internationally.Thus, looking to imitate the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

NHS boss warns of ‘unprecedented’ risk of death from cold homes unless ministers intervene on bills

NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold weather this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs.   As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year. But the cost of living crisis will create an “unprecedented number of people who won’t be able to heat their homes” unless the government acts. The NHS confederation, which represents health bosses, and more than 100 NHS leaders have written to minsters to sound the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Energy price cap ‘may triple by April’, as Kwarteng ‘plans clampdown’ on wind and solar firms

The energy price cap could triple by April with bills rocketing to £6,000, according to a new forecast, as business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was reported to be planning a clampdown on solar and wind firms.The grim prediction from the Auxilione consultancy would reprent a nearly five-fold increase in energy prices in the space of a year, after regulator Ofgem’s price cap hit £1,971 four months ago.While new polling suggests that two-thirds of voters support Covid-style support to help households with the cost of living crisis, Liz Truss – the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson – has rejected further “handouts” and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak pledges to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods

Rishi Sunak plans to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods to “end the war on motorists” if he wins the Tory leadership race.In a fresh pitch to turn around a contest he appears to be losing, he is telling party members he is “the most pro-driver chancellor in history” – and would go further in No 10.The shake-up would clamp down on “rogue private parking fines ripping off motorists” and speed up the installation of electric vehicle charging points in rural areas.Mr Sunak is also arguing that smart motorways are “unsafe” and would outlaw them in future...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

School funding to disadvantaged pupils ‘slashed by nearly half a billion’

Funding intended to boost the academic performance of the UK’s most disadvantaged children has been cut in real terms by nearly half a billion pounds in seven years, it is claimed.Anti-Brexit campaign group Best for Britain published figures showing that since 2015, pupil premium funding for primary and secondary-age schoolchildren has fallen by more than £467m, when accounting for inflation.The pupil premium system, which is additional to main school funding, was set up in 2011 to fund initiatives to support disadvantaged children.Best for Britain says more than 1.9 million pupils need the premium funding, but its analysis found that the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy