A few months ago, Quinta Brunson – the star of the hit mockumentary Abbott Elementary – was perusing a liquor store in Philadelphia. She was startled when, out of nowhere, a woman yelled in her direction, “Girl, you need to dump that boyfriend!” The woman was speaking to Brunson as if she was Janine, the indefatigable teacher she portrays in Abbott Elementary, who is dating a feckless, wannabe rapper called Tariq (Zack Fox). “People are so funny these days,” Brunson tells me, recalling the encounter. “I’m like,” – she puts on a gentle, teacherly voice – “‘Janine is a character that I play on TV.’ You’d be...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO