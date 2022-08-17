Read full article on original website
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Quinta Brunson: ‘I was sickened when people asked for a school shooting episode of Abbott Elementary’
A few months ago, Quinta Brunson – the star of the hit mockumentary Abbott Elementary – was perusing a liquor store in Philadelphia. She was startled when, out of nowhere, a woman yelled in her direction, “Girl, you need to dump that boyfriend!” The woman was speaking to Brunson as if she was Janine, the indefatigable teacher she portrays in Abbott Elementary, who is dating a feckless, wannabe rapper called Tariq (Zack Fox). “People are so funny these days,” Brunson tells me, recalling the encounter. “I’m like,” – she puts on a gentle, teacherly voice – “‘Janine is a character that I play on TV.’ You’d be...
What is behind Gen Z’s Elf Bar obsession?
Enter a UK nightclub tonight and you will find yourself surrounded by an inescapable cloud of fruity smoke. This candied plume of vapour comes from an Elf Bar, Gen Z’s newest accessory. The Elf Bar is a new, pre-filled disposable vape device that’s slimmer and more compact than a normal e-cigarette. In windows of discount phone shops and off licences and sold inside nightclubs and supermarkets, the hot pink, neon yellow and red-berry pens are neatly lined up in colour order like a fresh packet of Crayolas. They’re clutched in the hands of teenagers right the way through to young...
