'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Where to Watch and Stream Heaven Knows What Free Online

Cast: Arielle Holmes Caleb Landry Jones Eléonore Hendricks Buddy Duress Necro. A young heroin addict roams the streets of New York to panhandle and get her next fix, while her unstable boyfriend drifts in and out of her life at random. Is Heaven Knows What on Netflix?. Heaven Knows...
Where to Watch and Stream The Absent-Minded Professor Free Online

Cast: Fred MacMurray Nancy Olson Keenan Wynn Tommy Kirk Leon Ames. Bumbling professor Ned Brainard accidentally invents flying rubber, or "Flubber", an incredible material that gains energy every time it strikes a hard surface. It allows for the invention of shoes that can allow jumps of amazing heights and enables a modified Model-T to fly. Unfortunately, no one is interested in the material except for Alonzo Hawk, a corrupt businessman who wants to steal the material for himself.
