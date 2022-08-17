Read full article on original website
'Flew into action' | FCFRD restores small bird back to health
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022 about how to protect wildlife and 'wildlife neighbors'. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue recently flew into action to treat a small bird that was suffering a medical emergency. According to a Friday morning tweet, Station 24...
Maryland SPCA Throws Engagement Party, Waives Adoption Fees For Bonded Pups
A pair of stray dogs are set to begin their happily ever after following an official "engagement" announcement by the Maryland SPCA, officials say. Darwin and Sweet Caroline came to the SPCA this past winter as terrified strays, eventually developing an inseparable bond, says Maryland SPCA officials. During the pair's...
DC neighborhoods fed up with rat invasion
WASHINGTON — Beyond an invasion, people in Northwest D.C. say the rats have moved in and made themselves at home. "Rats in the alley, rats from the commercial (dumpsters) and even from the residential trash cans," said Michael O'Connor. "It really is affecting quality of life for the neighborhood."
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
MISSING | Montgomery County police searching for Maryland woman, 8-month-old son
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Prince George's County, police said. Vines is...
FOX 5 Zip Trip Silver Spring: 5 Must Stops!
SILVER SPRING, Md. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to SILVER SPRING! Explore a vibrant downtown where you'll discover shopping, dining, nightlife, and more -- all just outside Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post...
Black MD couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton
Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
School districts weigh pros, cons of metal detectors
FREDERICK, Md. — In Frederick County, Maryland, the District builds a new school almost every year to keep up with its growing population. And always with an eye on student safety. But the focus is on the latest in safe school design like open entryways and a layered security...
COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
Overheard In D.C.: Dogs These Days
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Seven Corners collision kills pedestrian in shopping center parking lot, witness says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was killed after a crash involving two vehicles in Seven Corners Thursday morning, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. the death is just the latest in a string of deadly encounters between cars and people walking in the area. Police officers responded...
Health officials warn of high bacteria levels at Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is warning people to avoid the area around the Sherwood Forest Pier in Annapolis due to high bacteria levels, according to authorities.The department issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, and other direct contact with water near the pier on Friday, Anne Arundel County Department of Health officials said.If rainfall does not exceed half an inch or more over the next 48 hours, then officials will revisit the site where the high level of bacteria was detected and take test samples on Monday, according to authorities.Advisory signs have been posted at the pier and other areas of the community so that residents are aware of the problem, health officials said.The advisory will remain in effect until water test results meet acceptable standards, according to authorities. People seeking additional information can call the Water Quality Information line at 410-222-7999.
Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site
Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
