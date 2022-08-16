Read full article on original website
Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
Here’s how Hobbs-Lake race for Arizona governor echoes 2016 presidential contest
PHOENIX – A Valley pollster says the way the 2022 race for governor in Arizona is starting reminds him of a previous matchup between a fiery media personality and an established politician. From a polling perspective, the early stage of the Kari Lake-Katie Hobbs contest echoes the 2016 Donald...
Why there may not be an Arizona gubernatorial debate this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The countdown to the general election’s underway, and there’s a big talker for the biggest race in the state. Will voters get a chance to see the two women running against each other for governor in a televised debate? Republican nominee Kari Lake has made it clear she’s willing to debate her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs anywhere, anytime. But it’s a different story for Hobbs.
‘Never in a Million Years’: Arizona Republicans Grapple with the Rising Fringe
Mainstream Republicans once laughed at Mark Finchem. Now the 2020 election denier and his Trumpist allies are close to taking power.
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Could there not be a gubernatorial debate in October for Arizona?
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is holding a special safety summit for election officials as it monitors possible threats against them. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly weighs in on Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST. |. Kelly made his appeal at a roundtable event with AARP...
New Mexico highlighted in congressional report on ‘dire problem of election misinformation’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators in Washington, D.C. point to New Mexico as an example of how election misinformation and disinformation can spread. A recent report by the U.S. House of Representatives’ main investigative committee points to Otero County, New Mexico as a case study in “fraudulent audits.” “The Committee investigated two such audits: in Maricopa […]
Kari Lake Chooses Far-Right Propaganda Machines Over Speaking to Everyday Arizonans
PHOENIX – With every appearance on far right YouTube channels and fringe podcasts, Kari Lake continues to prove she has no interest in talking to everyday Arizonans or addressing the critical issues facing our state. Instead, Lake continues to insult and ignore legitimate media and Arizona in favor of only appearing on friendly MAGA media like OANN and Sebastian Gorka’s show. Lake has also repeatedly referred to the Arizona Republic as the “Repugnant” and insulted local reporters like Brahm Resnick.
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
Inflation Reduction Act is 'good news for all of us,' Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden made history this week by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law from our nation's capitol - 2,300 miles away, here in Arizona, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the new law gets her stamp of approval. "The Inflation Reduction Act gives us a lot...
Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
Judges rejects challenges to two Arizona ballot initiatives
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Judges out of Maricopa County Superior Court have rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives, ultimately siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection. It also rejects a challenge for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups...
What is “1776 curriculum?” We stopped by a Peoria school teaching it to find out
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 1776 curriculum got renewed attention this week when Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she supported it. So what is it exactly? What does it involve? Arizona’s Family learned a school in Peoria uses it. It’s called Candeo Peoria. The public charter school...
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
'This crime was simply greed': Scammer convicted in Arizona for helping others to prey upon lonely women
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme that involved swindling money out of users of the "Words with Friends" game, according to authorities in Arizona.
COVID-19 counts show some improvement in Arizona, but deaths rise
COVID-19 cases appear to be on a slow decline nationwide and Arizona’s case counts are down this week, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 12,244 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest count in 12 weeks. Medical experts say actual caseloads are likely much higher because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
