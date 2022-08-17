ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil Whig

Man who tried to disarm deputy near Elkton takes plea deal

By By Carl Hamilton
 3 days ago

ELKTON — A man accused of trying to remove a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s agency-issued handgun from his holster near Elkton in February is facing up to 10 years in prison, after accepting a plea deal.

The defendant — James C. Reynolds III, 31 — entered an Alford plea to disarming or attempting to disarm a law officer Monday during a courtroom hearing. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convicted him at trial.

Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton accepted Reynolds’ Alford plea. Then, after Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman read aloud the prosecution’s statement of fact, the judge found Reynolds guilty of the felony charge. As part of the plea agreement reached by Sentman and Reynolds’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Edwin B. Fockler IV, the state will dismiss three related charges, including resisting arrest, at sentencing.

Sexton set Reynolds’ sentencing for Oct. 18, allowing time for a pre-sentencing investigation that she ordered because of the “serious nature of this offense.” Reynolds has been held on no bond at the Cecil County Detention Center since his arrest six months ago. Reynolds made self-incriminating comments regarding the incident during a monitored phone call from that jail, according to information contained in the statement of probable cause.

The incident started at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, when CCSO Dfc. Caleb Griffitts went to Reynolds’ residence in the 100 block of Red Hill Road near Elkton on a “warrant service” call after anonymous sources informed the deputy that people wanted by authorities were at that address, police said. During a location check, police added, Griffitts learned that a man and a woman there had active warrants for their arrests.

Court records indicate that Griffitts had arrested other people with active warrants at that Red Hill Road residence in the past, as well as suspects in possession of illegal drugs.

When the deputy approached the residence, Reynolds was standing in the driveway, police reported. Reynolds took two steps toward Griffitts, complying with his order to approach because the deputy wanted to talk to him, police said. But then Reynolds turned and ran toward the rear of the residence, ignoring several commands made by the deputy to stop, police added.

Griffitts caught Reynolds, grabbed his arm and then maneuvered him to the ground, court records show. At that point, according to court records, Reynolds attempted to stand and flee from the deputy. Court records alleged that, as he did, Reynolds punched Griffitts in the face, striking his chin and bottom lip.

That prompted Griffitts to punch Reynolds approximately three times — return force that the deputy described as “semi-effective” in court papers.

At that point, Reynolds used his left hand to grab Griffitts’ agency-issued Glock .40 caliber handgun, which was secure in the deputy’s holster, Sentman reported Monday in the courtroom.

“Reynolds then began to pull my firearm towards his person, attempting to dislodge it from the holster. The first level of retention was defeated on my holster, which caused the SLS (side locking system) hood to disengage from its secure position. I immediately realized that Reynolds was attempting to disarm me from my firearm, and I used my right hand to push down on my firearm to keep it secured in the holster,” Griffitts outlined in the charging document.

Because Reynolds continued his attempt to remove the deputy’s gun while resisting arrest, Griffitts grabbed his agency-issued taser from his utility belt and zapped Reynolds in his upper back while he was lying on his side during the struggle — causing Reynolds to release his grip on the firearm, according to Sentman.

Then Griffitts arrested Reynolds. At the deputy’s request, an ambulance crew transported Reynolds ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital in Elkton, where medical staff removed the taser probes from Reynolds’ body.

Comments / 2

Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

