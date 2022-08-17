ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU seeks to limit banks’ crypto exposure

European Union (EU) banks with exposure to highly volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin should face higher capital requirements, according to a proposed amendment to a European financial services law. Fast facts. Crypto assets like Bitcoin, which are considered risky and collectively categorized as class 2, would have the highest caution rating,...
MARKETS
U.K. consortium to test stablecoin payments

Digital FMI Consortium, a group of private-sector companies, plans to examine cross-border payments and make recommendations to the Bank of England using its own sterling-backed coin, dSterling. Fast facts. The consortium announced Project New Era, which will deploy real-world testing to evaluate digital currencies, including the coexistence of money, regulated...
ECONOMY
Crypto exchange Gemini launches MATIC, ETH, SOL and DOT staking

The New York-based crypto exchange said its staking service will allow customers to stake their cryptocurrencies and receive rewards within their Gemini account. See related article: Gemini sued over US$36 mln Bitcoin and Ethereum hack. Fast facts. Gemini Staking will be available for users across the U.S. (excluding New York),...
MARKETS
Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 0.63% in latest adjustment

Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 0.63% on Thursday, marking the second increase in a row in latest adjustments, according to data from BTC.com. The mining difficulty reading was at 28.35 trillion, as of block height 749,952, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about every two weeks, recorded its...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Who fared worse in cryptocurrency slump: criminals or legitimate users?

Illicit cryptocurrency transactions fell in dollar terms as token prices slumped in the first half of 2022, but legitimate trades dropped more than twice as much, suggesting criminals are more resilient, though law enforcement is getting better at catching them, according to a report by U.S. data aggregation firm Chainalysis Inc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana, DOGE extend their declines

Bitcoin and Ether traded lower in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana saw the largest fall among the top 10 tokens by market capitalization, followed by Dogecoin. Asia equity markets were softer after minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee showed Fed Reserve officials saw little sign of inflation slowing.
BUSINESS
Australians can now use crypto to buy gasoline, Krispy Kreme donuts

Australian consumers can use cryptocurrency to pay for gasoline and other goods — including Krispy Kreme donuts — at 175 OTR service stations through a partnership with Crypto.com and payment terminal provider DataMesh Group Pty Ltd. Fast facts. The service stations allow Crypto.com users to scan a QR...
LIFESTYLE
Coinbase would shut down ETH staking under regulatory threat, says CEO

Responding to a hypothetical scenario on Twitter, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company would shut down its Ethereum staking services to preserve the blockchain network’s integrity, in the event of a regulatory crackdown. Fast facts. The hypothetical question was posted on Sunday by Lefteris Karapetsas, founder of...
MARKETS
Bitcoin, Ether fall in broad crypto pull back; memecoins reverse gains

Bitcoin and Ether continued their weekly slide, while all other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell in Friday morning trading in Asia. The world’s number one cryptocurrency fell below US$23,000 for the first time in over a week. Investors remain tentative about macroeconomic trends – inflation and interest rates in the U.S. and a slowing economy in China.
BUSINESS
Mining rig maker Canaan shares nudge up, profit expanded in Q2

Shares of cryptocurrency mining rig maker Canaan traded up 0.77% in U.S. trading on Thursday after the company said net income expanded in the second quarter from a year earlier despite the fallout from Covid-19 lockdowns in China and challenging market conditions. Fast facts. The Beijing-based mining machine maker booked...
STOCKS
Chandler Guo tells why he is the man who would hard fork Ethereum

The so-called Merge of the Ethereum network is one of the most expected events in the history of blockchain. “The Merge” intends to shift the Ethereum blockchain from its current proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model, which is regarded as faster, uses less energy, offers more security, and is better for scaling projects. It’s expected to happen on Sept. 15 or 16.
MARKETS
The Independent

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family's company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany.Zinkpower's facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines.Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly,...
GAS PRICE
South Korea to block access to 16 unregistered crypto companies

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) has requested investigative authorities to block 16 unregistered foreign-based Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) that reportedly targeted domestic consumers by offering services in Korean. Fast facts. According to a press release, these unregistered VASPs are KuCoin, MEXC, Phemex, XT.com, Bitrue, ZB.com, Bitglobal, CoinW, CoinEX,...
WORLD
The Independent

Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port

The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
ECONOMY
Tether to release monthly USDT reserves report with new auditor BDO Italia

Tether Holdings Limited, the issuer of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has roped in accounting firm BDO Italia for its regular reports of USDT reserves. Fast facts. Tether said in a statement shared with Forkast that it began working with BDO Italia in July for its...
MARKETS
Ukraine spends US$54 mln in crypto donations towards war supplies

The embattled Ukrainian government has spent US$54 million, raised through donations in cryptocurrencies, to supply defenders with military equipment, armor, clothing, medicines and vehicles, a senior minister said. Fast facts. Ukraine spent the highest amount – US$11.8 million – on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of...
ADVOCACY

