EU seeks to limit banks’ crypto exposure
European Union (EU) banks with exposure to highly volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin should face higher capital requirements, according to a proposed amendment to a European financial services law. Fast facts. Crypto assets like Bitcoin, which are considered risky and collectively categorized as class 2, would have the highest caution rating,...
U.K. consortium to test stablecoin payments
Digital FMI Consortium, a group of private-sector companies, plans to examine cross-border payments and make recommendations to the Bank of England using its own sterling-backed coin, dSterling. Fast facts. The consortium announced Project New Era, which will deploy real-world testing to evaluate digital currencies, including the coexistence of money, regulated...
Crypto exchange Gemini launches MATIC, ETH, SOL and DOT staking
The New York-based crypto exchange said its staking service will allow customers to stake their cryptocurrencies and receive rewards within their Gemini account. See related article: Gemini sued over US$36 mln Bitcoin and Ethereum hack. Fast facts. Gemini Staking will be available for users across the U.S. (excluding New York),...
Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 0.63% in latest adjustment
Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 0.63% on Thursday, marking the second increase in a row in latest adjustments, according to data from BTC.com. The mining difficulty reading was at 28.35 trillion, as of block height 749,952, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about every two weeks, recorded its...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Who fared worse in cryptocurrency slump: criminals or legitimate users?
Illicit cryptocurrency transactions fell in dollar terms as token prices slumped in the first half of 2022, but legitimate trades dropped more than twice as much, suggesting criminals are more resilient, though law enforcement is getting better at catching them, according to a report by U.S. data aggregation firm Chainalysis Inc.
U.S. federal deposit insurer allegedly deterring banks from doing business with crypto firms
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), one of the two federal agencies insuring savings in American depository institutions, may be asking banks to refrain from providing services or extending credit to cryptocurrency companies, Republican Senator Pat Toomey alleged. Fast facts. In a letter seeking explanation, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has...
Australia's Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems
SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) will offer A$50 ($34) vouchers, loyalty status extensions and lounge passes to frequent flyers to apologise for a rise in delays, cancellations, lost baggage and staffing issues since travel demand rebounded.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana, DOGE extend their declines
Bitcoin and Ether traded lower in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana saw the largest fall among the top 10 tokens by market capitalization, followed by Dogecoin. Asia equity markets were softer after minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee showed Fed Reserve officials saw little sign of inflation slowing.
Australians can now use crypto to buy gasoline, Krispy Kreme donuts
Australian consumers can use cryptocurrency to pay for gasoline and other goods — including Krispy Kreme donuts — at 175 OTR service stations through a partnership with Crypto.com and payment terminal provider DataMesh Group Pty Ltd. Fast facts. The service stations allow Crypto.com users to scan a QR...
Coinbase would shut down ETH staking under regulatory threat, says CEO
Responding to a hypothetical scenario on Twitter, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company would shut down its Ethereum staking services to preserve the blockchain network’s integrity, in the event of a regulatory crackdown. Fast facts. The hypothetical question was posted on Sunday by Lefteris Karapetsas, founder of...
Bitcoin, Ether fall in broad crypto pull back; memecoins reverse gains
Bitcoin and Ether continued their weekly slide, while all other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell in Friday morning trading in Asia. The world’s number one cryptocurrency fell below US$23,000 for the first time in over a week. Investors remain tentative about macroeconomic trends – inflation and interest rates in the U.S. and a slowing economy in China.
Mining rig maker Canaan shares nudge up, profit expanded in Q2
Shares of cryptocurrency mining rig maker Canaan traded up 0.77% in U.S. trading on Thursday after the company said net income expanded in the second quarter from a year earlier despite the fallout from Covid-19 lockdowns in China and challenging market conditions. Fast facts. The Beijing-based mining machine maker booked...
Chandler Guo tells why he is the man who would hard fork Ethereum
The so-called Merge of the Ethereum network is one of the most expected events in the history of blockchain. “The Merge” intends to shift the Ethereum blockchain from its current proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model, which is regarded as faster, uses less energy, offers more security, and is better for scaling projects. It’s expected to happen on Sept. 15 or 16.
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family's company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany.Zinkpower's facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines.Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly,...
South Korea to block access to 16 unregistered crypto companies
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) has requested investigative authorities to block 16 unregistered foreign-based Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) that reportedly targeted domestic consumers by offering services in Korean. Fast facts. According to a press release, these unregistered VASPs are KuCoin, MEXC, Phemex, XT.com, Bitrue, ZB.com, Bitglobal, CoinW, CoinEX,...
Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port
The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
Tether to release monthly USDT reserves report with new auditor BDO Italia
Tether Holdings Limited, the issuer of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has roped in accounting firm BDO Italia for its regular reports of USDT reserves. Fast facts. Tether said in a statement shared with Forkast that it began working with BDO Italia in July for its...
Ukraine spends US$54 mln in crypto donations towards war supplies
The embattled Ukrainian government has spent US$54 million, raised through donations in cryptocurrencies, to supply defenders with military equipment, armor, clothing, medicines and vehicles, a senior minister said. Fast facts. Ukraine spent the highest amount – US$11.8 million – on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister of...
