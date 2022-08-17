ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
FanSided

Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job

This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
ClutchPoints

Why didn’t you guys retire?’: Albert Pujols’ hilarious message to Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright after ‘one more year’ chants

Albert Pujols turned back the clocks and gave St. Louis Cardinals fans a moment to remember in a rousing win over the Colorado Rockies. He smacked a pinch-hit grand slam to give him his 690th career home run. Fellow Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina showed Pujols with “One more year!” chants. The 42-year-old stayed firm in his stance that this is his last season while taking a little dig at Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
ClutchPoints

Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers

The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency

The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak

Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive...
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
FOX Sports

White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under...
