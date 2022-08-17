ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
SPORTS
BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
SOCCER
BBC

Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent

What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

