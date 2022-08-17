Read full article on original website
Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
Essendon sack AFL head coach Ben Rutten after week of Bombers turmoil
Essendon have sacked AFL coach Ben Rutten, days after their failed pursuit of Alastair Clarkson. Essendon’s board met on Sunday and decided to cut ties with Rutten, who was contracted for next season but had been on shaky ground in recent weeks. The Bombers this week announced plans for...
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent
What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
