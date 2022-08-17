Read full article on original website
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Heads to bench Saturday
Haggerty is not in Saturday's lineup against the Athletics. Haggerty has been one of Seattle's hottest hitters, slashing .348/.392/.522 with two home runs and three steals in 15 games this month. Jake Lamb gets the start in right field, hitting ninth.
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out 10, allows three homers
Heaney (1-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers. Heaney had a mixed performance. He struck out double-digit batters for the second time in a start this season, and he backed that with 19 swinging strikes across 89 total pitches. On the other hand, Heaney also served up three home runs, despite entering the game having allowed only one long ball across 31 innings for the campaign. On the season, he owns a 1.77 ERA and 52:11 K:BB across 35.2 frames.
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's loss, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Winckowski returned to Triple-A after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss versus the Pirates on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 12 starts with the Red Sox this year. The transaction opens a roster spot for Matt Strahm (wrist), who's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Lands on paternity list
Helsley was placed on the paternity list Friday. Helsley hasn't pitched since he delivered a scoreless frame Tuesday against the Rockies, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. He should rejoin the Cardinals for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Giovanny Gallegos is the likely candidate to fill in for any save chances this weekend in Arizona, though the team hasn't officially named a fill-in closer.
Rays' Matt Wisler: Ramping up activity
Wisler (neck) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Wisler has been sidelined since July 27 and is ramping up his activity for the first time since landing on the injured list. If all goes well with his session Saturday, Wisler could throw live batting practice as early as Monday. It's unclear if he will require a rehab assignment, but a return in early September appears realistic.
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch in which he limped to a .193/.246/.281 slash line.
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Agrees to play at Triple-A
Lewis, who has not played at Triple-A Tacoma since being optioned Aug. 10, is in the Rainiers' lineup as the designated hitter Friday. This will be the first time he has been placed on the lineup card at Triple-A since his demotion, as Lewis was apparently stunned and upset by the team's decision to bump him off the 26-man roster, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. According to Divish, Lewis has been having his own rehab therapist consult with the Mariners regarding his recovery from season-ending knee surgery in 2021. However, his absence from the Triple-A lineup over the past week has been his decision, not related to injury. The 27-year-old corner outfielder/designated hitter slashed .143/.226/.304 in 18 games in the majors and the Mariners' were reportedly frustrated by Lewis' availability to play the outfield, given his struggles at the plate.
Angels' Max Stassi: Remains out of lineup
Stassi isn't starting Friday against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Stassi is in the midst of a slump in which he's gone 0-for-18 with two walks and eight strikeouts over his last five games. He'll be on the bench for a second consecutive matchup while Kurt Suzuki starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with injury
Jimenez was removed from Friday's loss to the Guardians with an undisclosed injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez came to the plate during the eighth inning and was in discomfort after swinging and missing at the first pitch, and he was unable to continue the plate appearance. The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double and a run before leaving the contest, and his availability for Saturday's game remains up in the air.
Cubs' Wade Miley: Suffers potential setback
Miley will be checked out by the Cubs' training staff Saturday after his shoulder failed to get loose enough for him to throw Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. Miley seemed to be on the verge of a return from his shoulder strain, as he allowed only one unearned run in five scoreless innings in his fourth rehab start Tuesday. That no longer seems to be the case thanks to his potential setback. A new timeline for his return should become available after his examination.
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
Royals' Michael Massey: Launches first big-league homer
Massey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The Royals couldn't get much going offensively in the contest, but Massey provided a highlight when he swatted a solo shot to right field in the eighth inning for his first big-league homer. The 24-year-old has shown some pop in the minors this season -- he's hit 16 long balls over 87 games between Double-A and Triple-A -- and he entered the contest with five extra-base hits (four doubles and one triple) over his initial 16 major-league base knocks. Massey has already shown signs of being a good big-league hitter, slashing .321/.356/.482 over his first 17 contests.
Rangers' Josh Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup
Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. He is hitting .206 with zero extra-base hits in 13 games this month. Smith and fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran have been splitting the third base duties fairly evenly of late, with the righty-hitting Duran starting against all lefties and some righties.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Exits with knee soreness
Diaz was removed from Thursday's game against Kansas City with left knee soreness, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Diaz exited in the seventh inning after he appeared to suffer the injury while rounding third base. Prior to his departure, Diaz powered the Rays' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. There's no timetable for his potential return to the lineup, but Yu Chang is a potential beneficiary of any extended absence for Diaz.
Angels' Matt Duffy: Kicks off rehab assignment
Duffy (back) has gone 1-for-10 with three strikeouts over three games in a rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake. Duffy kicked off the rehab assignment Tuesday and has thus far played one game each at first base, third base and DH. The veteran hasn't played in a big-league game since June 26, when he was pulled from a contest against Seattle with lower back tightness. Duffy isn't eligible to be activated until next weekend, so he'll likely continue logging at-bats with the Triple-A club in the meantime.
