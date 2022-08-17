Read full article on original website
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
Medical Students Walk Out On Ceremony Over Keynote Speaker Who Opposes Abortion Rights
Video shows dozens of students at the University of Michigan protesting Dr. Kristin Collier, who has referred to abortion care as "violence."
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
20-week abortion ban reinstated in North Carolina, long a haven for reproductive freedom
The federal judge's ruling reinstating the ban erodes protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom.
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Column One: Abortions are widely available in California, but not for these women
California may be an abortion sanctuary, but some women have to leave the state for the procedure.
FOXBusiness
Planned Parenthood midterm spending to top record $50M after Supreme Court abortion ruling
Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, is prepared to spend over $50 million in the run-up to this year's midterm elections. This spending plan breaks the company's previous record of $45 million in 2020. The surge in spending on political advocacy follows this year's historic Supreme Court ruling that...
nonprofitquarterly.org
Funding Reproductive Justice and the Future of Abortion Access
Reproductive rights restrictions are massively unpopular, but the anti-abortion movement has been successful in its coordinated efforts to limit abortion access. How, exactly, has this come to be?. The sustained backing of CPCs gives the anti-abortion movement a decisive advantage over reproductive justice and health care organizations that have not...
Redistricting, abortion supercharge state Supreme Court races
Thirty states have or will hold state Supreme Court elections this year.
Abortion bans limit training options for some future U.S. physicians
Aug 15 (Reuters) - University of Oklahoma medical student Ian Peake spent four years shadowing doctors at a Tulsa abortion clinic because his school didn't offer courses on abortion or provide any training.
Google employees petition bosses for abortion policy changes
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug 18 (Reuters) - Over 650 workers at Google owner Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) are demanding it offer abortion benefits to contractors, suspend donations to anti-abortion politicians and better protect users from abortion-related disinformation and police requests.
Educators Told Us The Reasons They Wanted To Quit Their Jobs, And Honestly, No Wonder There's A National Teacher Shortage
"I don’t want a job that requires active shooter drills. It’s not normal."
Get ready for $50 million in Planned Parenthood ads ahead of the midterms
In a historic move, Planned Parenthood Votes announced Wednesday a $50 million investment in the midterm electoral cycle that will include advertising on TV, through the mail and on digital platforms.
AOL Corp
Democrats target Pence in Iowa as part of broader push on abortion messaging
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Democratic National Committee is attempting to capitalize on former Vice President Mike Pence’s swing through the Iowa State Fair Friday, releasing a new digital ad as part of its broader effort to boost turnout among women voters ahead of the midterms. The brief...
Opponents, advocates spent $22 million on Kansas abortion vote
More than $22 million was spent on a ballot question this month regarding an amendment that would have gotten rid of abortion protections in the state's constitution, per AP. Driving the news: Abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on a campaign that successfully defeated the proposed amendment, while abortion opponents backing the measure spent nearly $11.1 million, AP reported, citing finance reports.
