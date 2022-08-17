Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ahead Of Zilliqa And Decentraland, Runfy Blockchain Is The Next Level Crypto That Is Sure To Revolutionize The Digital World
The digital world is expanding rapidly and taking up every possible niche related to blockchain. The fitness industry recognizes this and has begun incorporating blockchain into its activities. However, various studies have shown that blockchain crypto is a good motivation for people to engage in the fitness world actively. Runfy (RUNF) is an excellent example of a fitness blockchain project.
NEWSBTC
How Well Does Klangaverse Perform against Prominent Cryptocurrencies Like Solana (SOL) And Polygon in the Future?
Speculators have been alarmed by an assortment of collapsing red graphs on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. Many traders intending to benefit from cryptocurrencies have had their hopes shattered by the current crypto meltdown. Not only has Bitcoin suffered some of its roughest months in terms of price, but it has also...
NEWSBTC
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region. SINGAPORE — 8 July 2022 — TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, has announced a new batch of title sponsors and speakers for its upcoming Singapore edition which will be running from 28 to 29 September. This year marks the conference’s Singapore debut, making for a thrilling week of activities as some of the world’s most pioneering projects gather at what’s set to be the crypto industry’s first major in-person event in Asia ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 race weekend.
NEWSBTC
Keninah Concord: Saving The World With Blockchain-Based Solutions
Decentralized finance, DeFi, has created a new approach to the world of finance, by eliminating traditional intermediaries and implementing blockchain-related technologies, such as wallets, digital assets, and smart contracts, and piggybacking on DeFi a great example of this is Keninah Concord (KEN), which is a new crypto token. Keninah Concord...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain Is Set for 2023 Release
Press Release: SafuuX plans to revolutionize the entire rebase concept. August 19, 2022, Brisbane, Australia – Leveraging the ongoing success of the Safuu protocol, the Safuu team has announced the upcoming launch of the SafuuX. The world’s first auto-rebasing layer 1 blockchain, scheduled for Mainnet in January 2023. The SafuuX blockchain will use a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism and feature SFX as the native coin, and SafuuX DEX as the native decentralized exchange on SafuuX chain.
NEWSBTC
Do DogeCoin and Shiba Inu Have More Potential Than Most Cryptocurrencies? Can Youniverze Challenge The Competition?
Because of the raging bear market, the meme domain of crypto has been dormant, waiting for the storm to pass. The past eight months exemplified that in the ruthless world of digital currencies, no one is secured, and at any moment, a project can go from hero to zero in a matter of days. The latest example of Terra is among many projects that not only lost most of their value but were reduced to atoms by the community around them.
NEWSBTC
Investors’ Attention Turn from Sushi (SUSHI) and Holo (HOT) To Favorite Degrain (DGRN)
Looking for crypto assets to shore up your investment portfolio with the potential to create a massive profit on your bottom line? Degrain (DGRN), Sushi (SUSHI), and Holo (HOT) may just be your best bets during this long and hard crypto winter – we believe there’s no way to go but up for these cryptos. Here’s why they’re worth checking out.
NEWSBTC
PETT Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 15, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PETT on August 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PETT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Connecting pet care in blockchain-based tracking platform, Pett Network builds an...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Why are Runfy, Bitcoin and Tron being considered the next cryptos to explode in 2022
Cryptocurrencies are a good investment choice for investors of all income groups and ages, given the slew of benefits one gets, right from inflation-proof returns to data privacy and lack of third-party interference. Moreover, with the advancements in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies are now enabling people to do more than just trade. Users can now build decentralised apps, mint NFTs, play blockchain-based games and enjoy a host of other activities while earning rewards in terms of cryptocurrencies. As is evident by the success of meme coins, many of these cryptocurrencies have gone on to achieve resounding success with their next-generation features.
NEWSBTC
How Adirize DAO, Litecoin and Floki Inu Could Be A Great Bear Market Opportunity
Very favorable winds are blowing in the cryptocurrency market, which have survived the uncertainty. Many investors have started to gain profitability during this period when they evaluate buying opportunities. In this process, which is expected to continue in the long run, altcoins are expected to attract great attention. In addition,...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing safe cryptocurrency investment solutions, Crypto Finance operates...
NEWSBTC
Tether Asset Reserves Figures Record Significant Plunge Compared To 2021
Following the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, there is a considerable reduction of confidence in stablecoins, especially Tether. Most participants in the crypto space have increased doubts about the level of stability with stablecoins. While many are treading more caution on most projects, some have made a complete back-out.
NEWSBTC
ABBC Foundation Announces the Launching of Crypto Payment Shopping Mall Buyaladdin
ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping mall Buyaladdin, where transactions will be held solely in cryptocurrency. Here, users can buy a vast range of products while also placing their own items up for sale. Notably, ABBC Foundation’s CEO Jason Daniel also announced that 1 ABBC will amount to $100 when shopping at Buyaladdin.In addition, Buyaladdin is headquartered in the United States of America, and managed by CEO Stanley Park stated that this will be one of a kind shopping experience for crypto lovers across the globe.
NEWSBTC
Petrousus to Follow The Footsteps of Decentralized Projects like Ethereum and Fantom
Growth, opportunity, and, most importantly, change are all products of time. Cryptocurrencies are completely transforming the financial world, and the blockchain industry is expanding quickly. As a result, crypto enthusiasts are presented with a variety of opportunities. Opportunities like DeFi have emerged as people are looking to explore their financial...
NEWSBTC
Axie Infinity Drops 4.7% In Last 24 Hours As AXS Struggles In The Red Zone
Axie Infinity trading volume seen to have capsized by over 2% in the past few days. AXS value set to jump in price when full version of Axie Infinity game rolls out in 2023. Price down 0.87% or trading at $16.97 as of press time. AXS price has fallen 4.7%...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Is Gaining Momentum. Can Persystic Token Follow Its Footsteps?
In recent months, the market has not been too kind to the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, with meme coins suffering one of the heaviest losses. Although many internet-inspired currencies will not survive this crypto winter, since most of them lack real-life utility, there will be a notable exception. Shiba Inu...
NEWSBTC
A Huge 400% Uptrend in the Bear Market – MDB Launches Xenia with Impressive Results
There has been a degree of uncertainty within the cryptocurrency realm as of late, with the current bear market seeing Bitcoin tumble from over $68,000 in November 2021 to lows below $20,000 this summer during this crypto winter. The market overall has been a difficult one, with many cryptocurrencies taking a hit. This is mirrored in the general markets too, with ‘fear’ by far outweighing ‘greed’. The sensational crash of Terra Luna saw many moving away from top 10 cryptocurrencies and finding new places to invest their assets.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Slides As Staked Token Reaches New ATH Ahead Of Hyped Merge
Despite changes in the asset’s price, Ethereum is steadily adding to the ETH 2.0 staking contract. According to the development team, this occurs about a month before the Merge is scheduled to occur. Ethereum Staked Token Hit New ATH. According to Dune Analytics data, more over 13.2 million ETH...
NEWSBTC
Earn an exciting referral bonus with Carlossy Caterpillar and other updates from Cardano and Fantom
If you’re out in the market looking for giant gains through cryptocurrency investments, check out the three coins we selected based on their road map, updates, and utilities. Selecting strong cryptocurrency tokens can be a tricky affair, especially when there are so many choices available in the market. A new entrant is Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL), a meme coin that will provide interesting use cases for even retail clients. The other two tokens selected included Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM), which will help reduce risk through diversification. Read on to learn more about these three coins and why they are poised for potentially massive gains in the near future.
NEWSBTC
Reviewing the Potential of Supontis Token Next Cryptocurrencies Like BNB and Chainlink
Supontis Token is a platform built on the Binance Smart Chain to enable cross-chain bridging of assets within Ethereum, Fantom, Binance, and Tron blockchain networks. Bridging is a new protocol that enables interoperability, it allows easy and fast transactions between these blockchain networks. Most blockchain networks have some restrictions; for...
Comments / 0