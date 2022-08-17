ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want VR...without a headset? This 3D monitor can do just that

By Hamish Hector
 4 days ago
Dimenco’s SR Pro Display showing an image of an astronaut in a sci-fi corridor

Do you want to experience the immersion that comes with VR but can’t stand wearing a headset? Well, Dimenco’s simulated reality display might be exactly what you need.

First shown off at CES 2022, Dimenco’s SR Pro Display monitor uses a unique blend of lenticular lenses, image processing, and eye tracking to create a 3D image. Best of all, just like the Nintendo 3DS, you don’t need a pair of glasses to see objects bursting out of the screen.

At Siggraph 2022 I had the chance to check out Dimenco’s SR display for myself and race a few laps in Project Cars 2.

Dimenco’s SR Pro Display looks just as sci-fi as you'd expect it to. (Image credit: Dimenco)

Usually, when I get behind the wheel of a virtual car my real-life driving skills fade away. I horribly misjudge the racetrack’s turns and skid off the tarmac into the barriers surrounding my route. However, playing Project Cars 2 in 3D was a definite game changer.

It wasn't suddenly transformed into the Lewis Hamilton of racing simulators, but my ability was greatly improved – in as much as I could finally complete a full loop without crashing once.

The proper sense of depth didn’t just help me race better, it made the driving experience look and feel much more real – in much the same way that VR’s immersion makes you believe you’ve been transported to another world.

That said, the experience was still a bit behind the immersion the best VR headsets afford. No matter how many times I wanted to grab the digital objects I couldn’t interact with anything without using a controller or mouse and keyboard, which thoroughly broke the immersive feeling.

Additionally, this display will cost a fair bit more than an Oculus Quest 2 – even after Meta's device's major price hike.

Dimenco’s current SR display comes in one configuration – a 32-inch screen with an 8K image resolution – that costs $11,690 / € 9,990 (opens in new tab) (around £8,400 / AU$14495).

To run it you’ll also need a decently well specified PC with a minimum of an Intel i7 10th generation processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card – though depending on what you intend to use this monitor for you might need a setup with a bit more power behind it.

Compared with the Oculus Quest 2's mere $400 / £400 / AU$630 asking price DImenco’s monitor doesn’t look like a proper alternative yet.

But over time we should see this tech become more affordable, and in turn, see SR monitors more popular gadgets – just like the Quest 2 which has seen massive sales thanks to its low price compared to its predecessors.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long either. Sony’s Spatial Reality Display (opens in new tab) – which offers many of the same benefits as Dimenco’s display albeit with a much smaller screen – is currently just $4,000 (£3,300 / AU$5,700) (opens in new tab). That’s still not what we’d call budget-friendly, but the price is trending in the right direction.

After a more traditional monitor today that looks great and comes at a more reasonable price? Check out our pick for the best monitor to buy right now.

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar (@Hamish_Hector (opens in new tab) on Twitter) and has been writing about tech for almost five years. He now lends his experience to cover news and reviews across everything on TechRadar (from Computing to Audio to Gaming and the rest). In his free time, you’ll likely find Hamish humming show tunes while building Lego or playing D&D with his mates.

