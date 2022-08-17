ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. A reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY22 guidance. Agilent shares jumped 6.6% to $141.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW to have earned $4.62 per share on revenue of $28.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lowe's shares rose 0.4% to $215.00 in after-hours trading.
  • AerSale Corporation ASLE reported a secondary offering of 4.25 million shares of common stock. AerSale shares dipped 11.2% to $17.61 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $12.73 billion after the closing bell. Cisco shares gained 0.5% to $46.99 in after-hours trading.

