The Baltimore Orioles are fantastic at home, winning 16 of 21, as they host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Kyle Bradish gets the start for Baltimore after allowing three runs or fewer in four straight outings. He doesn't last deep into games though, so he still has a 4.05 ERA in that stretch. Regardless, the Orioles have four straight wins behind him.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO