SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Heat advisories remained in effect Thursday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys and adjacent areas but managers of California’s power grid did not repeat the previous day’s call for voluntary conservation of electricity. Widespread triple-digit temperatures were again predicted, along with high humidity, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service said. On Wednesday, the California Independent System Operator asked residents to voluntarily reduce electrical use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to avoid stress on the grid that can lead to power failures. A surge of monsoon moisture created extensive cloud cover that kept the day’s high in the low 90s in the Sacramento area, but temperatures soared elsewhere in California’s interior.

