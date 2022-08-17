Read full article on original website
Related
Tehechapi News
COVID-19 — 35 new cases in 93561; Kern transmission rate is high again
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate returned to high last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
Kern Public Health reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,011 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 276,430 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,508 deaths and 265,172 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 697,643 negative COVID-19 tests and 276,430 positive tests, while […]
Do you plan on getting the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available for everyone over the age of 12. The shots are expected to target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the original strain of the virus. According to the CDC, the BA.5 strain currently accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID-19 […]
Kern County’s COVID-19 deaths by race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has passed tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2,500 confirmed deaths in our community. Many of those, following a grim trend. Data from Kern Public Health shows COVID-19 continues to harm unvaccinated people more severely than anyone else. But Kern’s COVID death toll has fewer racial disparities than the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield doctor gets 7 years probation after death of plastic surgery patient
A Bakersfield doctor received seven years probation by Medical Board of California after a liposuction and tummy tuck patient died in 2016.
Medical Board places Bakersfield doctor on probation after patient’s death following liposuction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor has been placed on probation for seven years by the state Medical Board after a patient who received liposuction and a tummy tuck in 2016 died the next day. During her probation, Dr. Sarwa Aldoori is barred from participating in any surgical procedures, including cosmetic surgeries, and can’t […]
Health officials warn against idling cars as kids go back to school
As parents hit the road Wednesday to take the kids back to school, health officials are warning about the dangers of leaving your car running while you wait outside.
Bakersfield Californian
BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns
Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sjvsun.com
Adventist Health strikes deal with Anthem Blue Cross
Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross reached an agreement on a new contract last week, quelling fears that patients would not have medical service moving forward. “We are pleased to have reached a mutual agreement with Adventist Health that provides our members with continued access to care at Adventist Health facilities,” said John Picket, Regional Vice President for Anthem Blue Cross.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
McLaughlin lays out RPD staffing issues
Despite reducing the number of positions in an attempt to offer more competitive salaries, the Ridgecrest Police Department continues to deal with staffing issues that may impact law enforcement in the community. That was the word from RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. McLaughlin reported...
Bakersfield Now
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital closes down cancer center, forcing patients to look elsewhere
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A cancer patient at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital says it's not ok the oncology department is ending. She says there needs to be a long-term solution. She moved to Ridgecrest because they had an oncology department. "After this diagnosis and my breasts were removed, I made...
California heat persists, but no call for power cutbacks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Heat advisories remained in effect Thursday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys and adjacent areas but managers of California’s power grid did not repeat the previous day’s call for voluntary conservation of electricity. Widespread triple-digit temperatures were again predicted, along with high humidity, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service said. On Wednesday, the California Independent System Operator asked residents to voluntarily reduce electrical use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to avoid stress on the grid that can lead to power failures. A surge of monsoon moisture created extensive cloud cover that kept the day’s high in the low 90s in the Sacramento area, but temperatures soared elsewhere in California’s interior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersasc.com
Anesthesiologist surrenders medical license after 'gross negligence' allegation
Narendra Raval, a former anesthesiologist at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital, has surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, which left her parapalegic for one year, bakersfield.com reported Aug. 15. In August 2018, Mr. Raval allegedly attempted...
New Kern County oil and gas economic impact report released
When one drives throughout Kern County it's hard not to see an oil rig. Now we’re learning just how much of an economic impact it has on the county.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Bakersfield Californian
Study: Bakersfield's downtown returns fast from pandemic
A UC Berkeley study says Bakersfield's downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels, the city touted in its weekly general information memo. The study by the Institute of Governmental Studies, which used location data from more than 18 million smartphone users...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Aug. 17
Occurred on S Gemstone St. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: W911 rp states he was riding bikes with his. buddy and there was another subj on a bike that is now circling the block. rp states he told the subj that he. needs to go away as the rp is...
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Florida private Christian school asks LGBTQ students to leave
A mother is opening up about her decision to remove her lesbian daughter from a private Christian school with a policy that gay students are not welcome and “would be asked to leave immediately.”
Teens’ moms testify in Porterville Library fire trial
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On the third day of the trial for the two teens accused of setting a fire at the Porterville Library in February 2020 that killed fire captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, the lead investigator for the case and both of the teens’ mothers took the stand and testified as […]
Comments / 0