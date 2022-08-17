ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Tehechapi News

COVID-19 — 35 new cases in 93561; Kern transmission rate is high again

Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate returned to high last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,011 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 276,430 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,508 deaths and 265,172 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 697,643 negative COVID-19 tests and 276,430 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Do you plan on getting the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available for everyone over the age of 12. The shots are expected to target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the original strain of the virus. According to the CDC, the BA.5 strain currently accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID-19 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County’s COVID-19 deaths by race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has passed tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2,500 confirmed deaths in our community. Many of those, following a grim trend. Data from Kern Public Health shows COVID-19 continues to harm unvaccinated people more severely than anyone else. But Kern’s COVID death toll has fewer racial disparities than the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Ridgecrest, CA
Government
Bakersfield Californian

BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns

Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine
sjvsun.com

Adventist Health strikes deal with Anthem Blue Cross

Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross reached an agreement on a new contract last week, quelling fears that patients would not have medical service moving forward. “We are pleased to have reached a mutual agreement with Adventist Health that provides our members with continued access to care at Adventist Health facilities,” said John Picket, Regional Vice President for Anthem Blue Cross.
TULARE, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

McLaughlin lays out RPD staffing issues

Despite reducing the number of positions in an attempt to offer more competitive salaries, the Ridgecrest Police Department continues to deal with staffing issues that may impact law enforcement in the community. That was the word from RPD Chief Jed McLaughlin at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. McLaughlin reported...
RIDGECREST, CA
The Associated Press

California heat persists, but no call for power cutbacks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Heat advisories remained in effect Thursday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys and adjacent areas but managers of California’s power grid did not repeat the previous day’s call for voluntary conservation of electricity. Widespread triple-digit temperatures were again predicted, along with high humidity, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service said. On Wednesday, the California Independent System Operator asked residents to voluntarily reduce electrical use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to avoid stress on the grid that can lead to power failures. A surge of monsoon moisture created extensive cloud cover that kept the day’s high in the low 90s in the Sacramento area, but temperatures soared elsewhere in California’s interior.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckersasc.com

Anesthesiologist surrenders medical license after 'gross negligence' allegation

Narendra Raval, a former anesthesiologist at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital, has surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, which left her parapalegic for one year, bakersfield.com reported Aug. 15. In August 2018, Mr. Raval allegedly attempted...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
webcenterfairbanks.com

California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn

(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Bakersfield Californian

Study: Bakersfield's downtown returns fast from pandemic

A UC Berkeley study says Bakersfield's downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels, the city touted in its weekly general information memo. The study by the Institute of Governmental Studies, which used location data from more than 18 million smartphone users...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department log for Aug. 17

Occurred on S Gemstone St. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: W911 rp states he was riding bikes with his. buddy and there was another subj on a bike that is now circling the block. rp states he told the subj that he. needs to go away as the rp is...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy