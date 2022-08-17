Read full article on original website
Earn Double Points with World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. World of Hyatt has launched its latest promotion Bonus Journeys offer where you can earn double points on stays between September 15 – December 20, 2022. Additionally, when staying at all-inclusive properties these dates, you’ll earn double tier night credits.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Iceland Family Vacation Day 1: The Waiting Game
After a couple years of reduced travel (and a brief period of time where we traveled in an RV) we asked our kids what destinations were highest on their lists. Our teenage daughter’s answer has been the same for a while. Iceland was a place she dreamed about, and we set out to make it happen this summer. We had 9 days to enjoy the country and we used up pretty much every minute doing so. You can see previous stories I’ve written about our Iceland adventures:
IHG Card Spend Doesn’t Count, How to Pack Wrinkle-Free Suitcase, How to Get Hotel’s Email
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, August 19, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Finally! 140,000 Amex Points – For Upgrading to Amex Business Platinum [Targeted]
This huge 140,000 Amex point offer for upgrading to the Amex Business Platinum card is targeted – and I was finally targeted! Check to see if you are also!. For a while now, I have been seeing people get these targeted offers for upgrading their American Express cards and each time, I come up with nothing. Until this week! Logging in to my account, I saw a nice big 140,000 American Express Membership Reward points just for upgrading!
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (21st August)
We’ve hit the end of another week again and this time, I’m awake enough to press the publish button. It’s therefore time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Rugby Station last week at Sunset. Feeling Finnair Trip Report. We’re around the halfway point of the...
Emirates begins its fleet interior upgrade
As teased in its last update, Emirates is kicking off what it calls “its largest known fleet retrofit project”. The programme will upgrade entire interior cabins of 120 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft as part of an investment for Emirates’ customers “fly better” in the coming years.
Double Points Promotion Returns With Hilton Honors Fall 2022 — With 2,000 Bonus Points If…
Receive double Hilton Honors points for all stays at hotel and resort properties worldwide which participate in the frequent guest loyalty program starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022 through Saturday, December 31, 2022 when you register for the latest iteration of the double points promotion prior to your first stay…. Double...
Cathay Pacific Marco Polo Club und Asia Miles werden Cathay
Das neue Cathay Pacific Meilen- und Statusprogramm ist Cathay …. Cathay Pacific hat das schon vor einiger Zeit angekündigt. Das Statusprogramm Marco Polo Club und das Meilenprogramm Asia Miles werden zusammengeführt. Das ist jetzt passiert. Es ändert sich aber nicht wirklich was. Statuslevel von Marco Polo Club...
Win Flights To Iceland + Scenic Flight To See Volcanic Eruption- 10 Winners!
Icelandic airline Play wants you to sign up for their newsletter. By doing so, you’ll be entered into a contest where you can win flights for two to Iceland!. Besides the flights, the winners will also win a scenic fight where you’ll get to see an active volcanic eruption!
Free and Easy Way to Track All Hotel Reservations for Price Drops
I’m much more concerned about saving money on hotel rooms than I am about saving on air travel. Most, if not all, of my long haul flights are booked on award miles. This means that last year, as has been the case for many years now, I spent way more on hotel rooms than I did on air tickets. I also spent way more time in hotels than in the air. Wouldn’t it be great to save money on hotel rooms you already booked? I surely think so!
Madrid, Spain: 5 Tips So You Don’t Waste Time and Money
Have you ever gotten a tip about a place you were about to visit that just didn’t make sense? I have. And it taught me a great travel lesson. When someone gives me tips about a place I’m visiting, I’ll always ask them, “When was the last time you were there?” I just prefer tips to be as recent as possible. So having had a really wonderful time in Madrid, Spain, I’ve got a variety of tips for visiting Madrid to share with you.
Kan Eang @Pier in Phuket to Celebrate 50 Year Anniversary
The room rate at the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa hotel property — which will no longer be a part of the Hilton portfolio effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2023 — included full access to the Panorama Lounge, which was located on the same floor in the Lotus wing of the resort property as my room…
A Tale Of Two 1K Agents At United Airlines
Who you deal with on the phone when you call an airline matters greatly, even when you have elite status. A recent pair of interactions with United Airlines demonstrates this vividly. Two United Airlines 1K Phone Agents: Two Very Different Outcomes. 1K is United’s top-tier published status, given to passengers...
