Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capitalandmain.com
‘What They Need Is Someone at Their Side’
Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California mental health workers have been on strike since Monday, Aug. 15. Their primary issue, they say, is patient overload. A shortage of therapists means patients must wait up to two months for appointments, making it impossible to provide proper care. Kaiser says it is “bargaining...
Sac City Unified will not extend 2022-23 school year despite lost-learning days due to teacher strike last spring
SACRAMENTO — In a letter sent to parents Friday, Sacramento City Unified School District announced it will not add any days to the upcoming academic year to recover lost learning time from the 2021-22 teacher strike — despite facing $47 million in penalties over the missed days.A specific number of instructional days and minutes are required by the state. Due to the strike, students require an additional 16 days, according to the district.Previously, the district said it planned to request a waiver from the California State Board of Education."SCUSD will continue to work with labor partners as the...
KCRA.com
Cash For College: Free financial aid available for Sacramento students and families
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — College tuition is not cheap and for those who need help funding their education, navigating the financial aid process can be tricky. Michael Lemus with the California Student Aid Commission joined the KCRA 3 morning show to discuss what options students or parents may have. Lemus...
abc10.com
'I'm marching because I'm angry': Farmworkers on a 335 mile walk to Sacramento for improved voting rights
RIPON, Calif. — Several dozen farmworkers, along with hundreds of supporters along the way, are on a 335-mile walk from Delano to the State Capitol. The so-called "March for the Governor's Signature" started August 3 and will end Sacramento August 26. The United Farmworkers Union (UFW) is behind the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Michael Tubbs' EPIC vision to end poverty in California
This is an encore episode. To listen to the original podcast from Feb. 18, 2022, click here. What would California look like if we eliminated poverty? According to former Stockton mayor Michael Tubbs, that's no science fiction plot but rather a plausible version of our future. Tubbs launched a new initiative called End Poverty in California. He joins us to explain his EPIC vision and how important personal narratives are when it comes to understanding the lives of poor people.
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
KCRA.com
Parents discover special needs child was attending a new school 5 days after the first day
ELK GROVE, Calif. — For the first five days of the 2022-23 school year, Eric Waller put his special needs daughter on a school bus — thinking she was being taken to Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove. As it turns out, that's not where high school...
KCRA.com
My58 Superstar: Sacramento Co. 14-year-old ranked 4th in the nation for long jump
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County athlete is jumping to great lengths just six months after learning how to long jump. Fourteen-year-old Devyn Chambers sort of naturally fell into the long jump, saying that her coach inspired her to start. "My coach Andrew Padilla, he saw me doing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leatherby's Family Creamery coming to Folsom by early 2023
FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all ice cream lovers! Leatherby's Family Creamery is planning to open a location in Folsom by early 2023. Leatherby's is known for its homemade ice cream, sauces, sundaes, crab sandwiches, and other American-style dishes. Dave and Sally Leatherby opened the first Leatherby's in Sacramento on...
Sacramento Observer
SMUD Board of Directors Meets August 18
The SMUD Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Thursday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is Communications/Community Relations and Procurement and Contracts. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit the SMUD website. View calendar of upcoming...
KCRA.com
'We try the best we can to survive here': American River cleanup group made up of unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people debate how to solve the homelessness crisis in Sacramento, a group of people — including those experiencing homelessness themselves — said Thursday that until there's a solution, they will do what they can to keep their community clean. Dorothy Richards said she...
Former Yolo Food Bank director suing organization for wrongful termination
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 News is the first to learn of a lawsuit being filed by Michael Bisch, the recently fired executive director of the Yolo Bank Food, against the organization he once led. The civil action follows allegations that include misconduct by board members, a law firm being fired while investigating those […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1st Sacramento community makeover since pandemic focuses on food insecurity, inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Student volunteers in Sacramento with the community-based mentorship program Voices Of The Youth are set to give the community a makeover on Friday after the annual event aimed at servicing youth sat dormant since 2020. Voices Of The Youth founder Berry Accius told ABC10 his organization...
accesslocal.tv
New COVID Cases in Sacramento
The mask mandate was lifted on March 1 in Sacramento, but the coronavirus disease hasn’t gone away yet. It is getting kind of rare to see a mask out in the world. And yet, last week one of my meetings was canceled due to COVID shutting down a site. Current statistics show a spike of cases in recent weeks. This contrast of cases spiking and Sacramento allowing citizens to regulate themselves has me pondering safety concerns.
davisvanguard.org
Homeless Advocates Petition Court to Toss ‘Deceptive’ Ballot Measure Off Sacramento City November Ballot
SACRAMENTO, CA – Key homeless community support groups revealed this week they are asking a judge to require the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters to pull a “deceptive” proposition dealing with the unhoused from the November ballot because it is unconstitutional and was placed “reluctantly” on the ballot by a Sacramento City Council that “caved” in to heavy pressure by the business community.
Sacramento Observer
County Proclaims Public Health Emergency
Sacramento County proclaimed a public health emergency and a local emergency in order to ensure appropriate resources and funding are available to the County in its response to monkeypox. The proclamations of a public health emergency and local emergency do not signify an increased risk to the residents of Sacramento...
SFGate
Carter Jackson, No. 18 Granite Bay Rushes By Elk Grove
Sophomore Carter Jackson Leads Granite Bay Running Back Group That Smashed Elk Grove Before Smashing That “Like” Button •. It’s been a good night when you’re able to check your Twitter mentions before the final horn sounds. Carter Jackson had that kind of night. After a...
Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
Sacramento, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Del Oro High School football team will have a game with Inderkum High School on August 19, 2022, 19:15:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Comments / 1