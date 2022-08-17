SACRAMENTO — In a letter sent to parents Friday, Sacramento City Unified School District announced it will not add any days to the upcoming academic year to recover lost learning time from the 2021-22 teacher strike — despite facing $47 million in penalties over the missed days.A specific number of instructional days and minutes are required by the state. Due to the strike, students require an additional 16 days, according to the district.Previously, the district said it planned to request a waiver from the California State Board of Education."SCUSD will continue to work with labor partners as the...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO