Alaska State

Cleveland.com

Northern lights might be visible in Northeast Ohio over next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio residents might have a rare chance to see one of the world’s great wonders ... without having to travel hundreds of miles north. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there currently is a potentially strong geomagnetic storm that could last through Friday. Solar flares from the storm can disrupt communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio, and satellite operations, according to the NOAA.
So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter

Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

