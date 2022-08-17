ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Match Preview | Toffees seek first win against Premier League new boys

Everton welcome newly-promoted Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park in a match that has taken on fresh significance following back-to-back defeats to start the season. Like the Chelsea game Everton weren’t that bad against Aston Villa last weekend but momentary losses of concentration cost them at one end, while an anaemic attack cost them at the other.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On Dele Alli and his fall from grace

During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Manchester City - Match thread: Howe’s archnemesis at St James’ Park

Newcastle might not be finding the reinforcements they need in the transfer market but one thing is true and that’s the fact that the Premier League won’t stop to wait for those to arrive in Tyneside. It’s not that the Magpies can complain, though, as they are a top-five side entering the third matchday of the season and are tied at four points apiece with five other clubs in the baby-season table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Arkadiusz Milik
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
Neal Maupay
SB Nation

What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?

Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Things From Reading’s 3-0 Demolition Of Blackburn

If Reading were an adolescent, they certainly have shown their tumultuous mood swings over the last two fixtures. A horrific shambles of a performance at Rotherham United versus this vibrant, spiky, confident spanking of the league leaders. Not in my living memory (and that’s a long, long time) could two performances, score lines and attitudes could be so wildly contrasting.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toffees#Gordon Dele#Milik#Maupay Diaz#Besiktas#Lsb Rbm Rsb Everton#Chelsea#Everton#Finch Farm#Forest#The Idrissa Gana Gueye#Paris Saint Germain
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?

Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United

Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Sander Berge

As the end of the summer transfer window nears, the rumor mongers are out in full force, attempting to link any and all midfielders to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly denied any and all interest in a midfielder, but doesn’t stop the rumor mongers. Liverpool, as always, is good for clicks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search

Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy