Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Match Preview | Toffees seek first win against Premier League new boys
Everton welcome newly-promoted Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park in a match that has taken on fresh significance following back-to-back defeats to start the season. Like the Chelsea game Everton weren’t that bad against Aston Villa last weekend but momentary losses of concentration cost them at one end, while an anaemic attack cost them at the other.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool ‘Preparing Offer’ For Brighton’s Moises Caicedo
On Friday Ecuadorian news outlet StudioFutbol reported that Liverpool are ‘preparing an offer’ Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The 20 year-old Ecuadorian central midfielder joined Brighton in February of 2021 for about £4m. The following August he joined Belgian side Beerschot on loan until January. The talk of...
SB Nation
On Dele Alli and his fall from grace
During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Manchester City - Match thread: Howe’s archnemesis at St James’ Park
Newcastle might not be finding the reinforcements they need in the transfer market but one thing is true and that’s the fact that the Premier League won’t stop to wait for those to arrive in Tyneside. It’s not that the Magpies can complain, though, as they are a top-five side entering the third matchday of the season and are tied at four points apiece with five other clubs in the baby-season table.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Tuchel receives larger fine than Conte, and suspended one-match ban, too
Apparently neither Antonio Conte nor Thomas Tuchel will have to miss their team’s matches this weekend, despite both receiving red cards at the conclusion of Sunday's 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. That's the latest bit of nonsensical ruling from The FA, though not that...
SB Nation
What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?
Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
SB Nation
Five Things From Reading’s 3-0 Demolition Of Blackburn
If Reading were an adolescent, they certainly have shown their tumultuous mood swings over the last two fixtures. A horrific shambles of a performance at Rotherham United versus this vibrant, spiky, confident spanking of the league leaders. Not in my living memory (and that’s a long, long time) could two performances, score lines and attitudes could be so wildly contrasting.
SB Nation
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
SB Nation
Jamie Vardy’s Goal-Scoring: What Can We Expect?
Jamie Vardy has zero goals this season. Jamie Vardy, in fact, has zero shots this season. Before this changes (and it soon will), I wanted to take a look at a question that has always interested me: What kind of finisher is Jamie Vardy?. There’s no easy answer to that...
SB Nation
Wesley Fofana and his ‘mindset’ to be left out of Leicester City squad this weekend — reports
Chelsea have had multiple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana so far. In usual circumstances we might have moved our attention towards other targets, but these are not usual circumstances and Todd Boehly is certainly not a usual owner. As a result of our relentless approach, it seems...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United
Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Sander Berge
As the end of the summer transfer window nears, the rumor mongers are out in full force, attempting to link any and all midfielders to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly denied any and all interest in a midfielder, but doesn’t stop the rumor mongers. Liverpool, as always, is good for clicks.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: How can Dan Neil use his red card to become a better all-round player?
I am not sure that it was ‘rash’ from Neil. I wholly disagree that it was down to a lack of maturity, and I don’t think his boss needs to get hold of him about it, either. It was a poor attempt at controlling the ball, and...
SB Nation
Pulisic willing to fight for Chelsea place as Sevilla express interest in Hudson-Odoi — reports
Christian Pulisic’s immediate future has been the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him this summer, while Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring the situation. Chelsea are said to be open to a permanent departure, but are unwilling to sanction a...
SB Nation
Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
SB Nation
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract
Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SB Nation
Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search
Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
SB Nation
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s August Preview (Part Two): What can The Lads look forward to in the next few weeks?
August doesn’t get any easier for the Lads, with a trip to Staffordshire on Saturday. Stoke have started the new season in as average a vein of form as they finished the last, picking up four points from their first four league games. One to watch: Jacob Brown. My...
Comments / 0