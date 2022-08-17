Read full article on original website
Love Island's Andrew breaks silence on why he unfollowed Jacques
Love Island star Andrew Le Page has explained his reasoning for unfollowing fellow islander Jacques O'Neill on Instagram. Since coming out of the villa, the Love Island finalists have regained control of their social media accounts - and it seems they're already deciding which of their former castmates they plan to keep in touch with.
Lauren Goodger says daughter 'is now at home' as she collects newborn's ashes
Trigger warning - this article discusses baby loss which some readers may find upsetting. Lauren Goodger has said her baby daughter is 'now at home with us' after she tragically passed away shortly after she was born last month. Lauren, 35, explained that she had picked up the ashes of...
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Katie Piper rushed to hospital after husband noticed black spot in her eye
Katie Piper has shared that she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation this week after her husband noticed a peculiar black spot in her eye. The writer, activist, and presenter told fans that her left eye was in immense pain, leaving her nauseous as she struggled to open her eyes in light.
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Mum fumes after neighbour demands 3-year-old daughter to ‘be quiet’ in her own home
A mother has spoken of her anger after a neighbour told her to keep her three-year-old daughter quiet in her own home. She said her daughter had been running up and down her hallway early in the morning when the neighbour, who lives in the flat below, complained. The 'absolutely...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
ohmymag.co.uk
Woman discovers that her husband is not the father of their child, yet she has never cheated on him
Their lives turned upside down overnight. According to Irish Mirror, in a Reddit post that has gone viral, a woman tells the story of how she found out she and her husband were not the biological parents of their baby girl. Doubts about a paternity test. It all started when...
Vogue Williams slams plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her
Vogue Williams has slammed a plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her so she could be closer to her family. Williams who is married to Made in Chelsea's Spence Matthews spoke about the incident on the Spencer and Vogue Podcast. The Irish model explained that she prefers to...
Jennifer Aniston's ex-boyfriend says filming Friends scene was 'tough'
Jennifer Aniston's ex-boyfriend Tate Donovan has revealed that it was 'tough' playing Rachel Green's boyfriend Joshua on Friends. The actor, now 58, made the revelation to Us Weekly, where he said that he was 'dying inside' as they filmed the scenes and described the whole thing as 'really tough'. Donovan...
Love Island's Dami hits out at fan after he calls Indiyah his 'wife'
Love Island's Dami Hope was far from impressed when a fan called Indiyah Pollock his 'little wife' after running into them in the street. In the clip, the fan - @pocketsfullsz - heads over to Dami and Indiyah in London and says: "Your man's here, Dami yeah." Dami then replies: “Yeh, you alright bro."
Love Island's Paige Thorne was forced to quit job as paramedic
Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed that she had no choice but to quit her job as a paramedic before joining the ITV series over fears of NHS backlash. Paige is finally getting to grips with her new-found fame after making a splash in the villa this year alongside Adam Collard, and has started sharing juicy details about her reality show experience.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff split after three years together
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have split after nearly three years of dating. In a new interview, the actor, 26, and the Scrubs star, 47, revealed they had split earlier this year but decided to keep the decision private. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing,...
Love Island's Luca shares exactly how meeting Gemma's dad Michael Owen went
Love Island's Gemma has revealed what happened when her reality star beau Luca finally met her famous father Michael Owen. In case your memory needs refreshing, the former England player decided not to go into the villa for the meet the parents segment. Gemma, 19, explained that Luca, 23, had...
Love Island's Andrew Le Page left 'homeless' just weeks after leaving villa
Love Island finalist Andrew Le Page has revealed that he was essentially 'homeless' after leaving the villa this summer. Andrew, 27, who came in fourth place this season with Tasha Ghouri, 24, had been working as a real estate agent in Dubai before he joined the ITV reality series. Now...
Thrifty bride shares how she spent less than £4,000 on wedding
Weddings are notoriously expensive, and as the cost of living crisis tightens its grip, it's an area where many are looking to save. Now, one thrifty bride has revealed how she was able to have her dream big day for less than £4,000. This is how one sustainable wedding was planned:
Lottie Tomlinson finally shares newborn son's unique name
Lottie Tomlinson has revealed her baby boy's unusual name as she shared an adorable video of the little one this week. Lottie, 24, gave birth to a baby boy a few days ago, and shared a cute clip on her Instagram introducing him to the world. New dad Lewis Burton also shared the clip on his own page.
Gareth Gates pays tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh after his shock death
Gareth Gates has paid tribute to his fellow Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh after he sadly passed away earlier this month. In a statement, Gareth, 38, described Darius as his 'big brother' and spoke about their time on the signing contest in 2002. He wrote: "I can’t quite believe...
Chloe Madeley shares emotional post as she says childbirth 'didn't go to plan'
Chloe Madeley has opened up about her birth experience, explaining it 'didn't go to plan'. Chloe, 35, and husband James Haskell, 37, welcomed their little one on 10 August and Chloe has since opened up about her daughter's birth, thanking medical staff and husband James for all their support and for being a 'dream' birthing partner.
Brooklyn Beckham says he has 70 tattoos dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham says he has around 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife, Nicola Peltz. While Brooklyn, 23, already has plenty of inkings, he has since added to his collection following his wedding to Nicola in April. In fact, the eldest Beckham said out of his 100 tattoos, around 70 are...
