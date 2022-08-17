ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH

A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR

We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Martians Are Taking Over This Mercer County Town!

This Mercer County, NJ town is bracing for an invasion of “Martians” that are coming soon. Ok, so maybe not real Martians, but there are sculptures of Martians that will be taking over the town within the next few weeks and for good reason. It was 84 years...
NBC New York

NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

