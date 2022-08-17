Read full article on original website
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Jersey shore 'Yappy Hour' draws big crowds of dogs and owners to Asbury Park
The dog-friendly happy hour is held three days a week at Wonder Bar in Asbury Park.
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
N.J. doggie hotel and daycare to replace shuttered farmer’s market
A unique pet-friendly hotel has set plans to open its second location. Hotel for Dogs will be expanding to 409 Route 36 in Middletown, replacing the shuttered Betsy Ross Farm Market building. The company’s flagship is located down the street at 401 Route 36. Hotel for Dogs expects to...
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Victim Hospitalized After Hitting High Tension Line On Jersey Shore: Report
One person was injured after hitting a high-tension line on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Monmouth County, NJ Advance Media reports. The individual was hospitalized after the incident at a home on the 200 block of Clinton Avenue in Eatontown, the outlet said. JCP&L cut the power grid. The victim's condition...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
Car Crashes Into Church Leaving It 'Unsafe' On Jersey Shore: Toms River PD
Going to church took on a whole new meaning in Toms River. An 86-year-old motorist crashed her car into a church building leaving it unsafe, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 on Fischer Boulevard,, Toms River police said. Police and EMS units were...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH
A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
Monmouth person injured, power grid shut down after contact with high-tension line
A person in Monmouth County was injured Saturday after hitting a high-tension line and was transported to a nearby hospital by a medical evacuation team, police said. The incident occurred at 276 Clinton Ave., a residential address in Eatontown. The borough is about three miles from Long Branch. Jersey Central...
Stunning home for sale on ritzy West Point Island, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably 10 or 11 years ago with my then girlfriend's family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS
The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK BY CAR
We have an unconfirmed report of a bicyclist being struck by a car on Bay near Indian Hill. We are advised that traffic is backed up in the area No additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE. NextFREEHOLD: FORMER OCEAN TWP POLICE...
This Atlantic City, NJ Coffee Shop Is Run Out Of a Garage And Sounds Absolutely Delicious
There's something about coffee at the beach that just feels right. On Sunday mornings, I love filling my wawa to go mug up with the Folgers that I set to brew the night before. Add a little creamer, no sugar, and then pour in the good stuff!. After that, just...
Martians Are Taking Over This Mercer County Town!
This Mercer County, NJ town is bracing for an invasion of “Martians” that are coming soon. Ok, so maybe not real Martians, but there are sculptures of Martians that will be taking over the town within the next few weeks and for good reason. It was 84 years...
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
Dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods at this New Jersey park
If you travel to Monmouth County, New Jersey, you'll find a little magic hidden in the woods.
TOMS RIVER: FIRE CHIEF GARY SIMONE JR EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON LOSS OF FORMER FIRE FIGHTER
On behalf of the officers and members of Toms River Fire Department, Company 1 I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of our brother, former company 1 firefighter Brian Pancza (38). Although his tenure was short, Firefighter Pancza served the citizens of Toms River...
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
NBC New York
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
