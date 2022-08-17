Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad celebrates 40 years
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local emergency organization celebrates 40 years and one member’s dedicated service. Residents of Hardeman County gathered today to celebrate some local heroes and show appreciation for their hard work. The Hardeman County Rescue Squad has been in service for 40 years, and today...
WBBJ
Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community. Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members...
WBBJ
Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one. “They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/18/22 – 08/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
Tennessee Tribune
Richard Donnell, Sr. Awarded Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award
JACKSON, TN (TN Tribune) – Atty. Richard Donnell, Sr. Advisor to the President at Lane College, has been awarded the Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. He is one of five faculty/staff recipients across Tennessee’s higher education institutions to earn the service award....
WBBJ
Madison County General Sessions judge arrested on DUI, firearm charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, with the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. Harvey was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol and booked into the Madison...
WBBJ
Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza
JACKSON, Tenn. — Pizza Hut has officially opened on South Highland in Jackson. To mark the day, they held a giveaway for their first 25 customers. A few customers, like Daniel Lutrell, took the extra effort to get there even earlier than normal to ensure they won free pizza for a year.
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice. All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours. The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street. Customers may experience lower...
thunderboltradio.com
Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason
A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
WBBJ
Jackson police investigate theft in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirmed over Facebook around 3:40 p.m. that a suspect was identified and contact was made by the department. Jackson police say the incident is classified as a theft and is under investigation. EARLIER STORY:. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is...
WBBJ
Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
brownsvilleradio.com
Dog fighting hearing continued to late September
A preliminary hearing for the three men accused of a dog-fighting operation in Haywood County was delayed. It was set for Tuesday afternoon at 1:30. Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. said the hearing was reset for September 29 at 1:30. Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie and Brian A Currie were arrested but were freed after making bond.
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
Fugitive wanted in Dyersburg rape case arrested in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who has been on the run in connection with a rape case in Dyersburg was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida. Investigators said Robert Galler, 50, was wanted by Dyersburg police on four counts of rape of a child. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on August 8.
kbsi23.com
Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
