Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad celebrates 40 years

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local emergency organization celebrates 40 years and one member’s dedicated service. Residents of Hardeman County gathered today to celebrate some local heroes and show appreciation for their hard work. The Hardeman County Rescue Squad has been in service for 40 years, and today...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community. Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one. “They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.
BOLIVAR, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Richard Donnell, Sr. Awarded Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award

JACKSON, TN (TN Tribune) – Atty. Richard Donnell, Sr. Advisor to the President at Lane College, has been awarded the Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. He is one of five faculty/staff recipients across Tennessee’s higher education institutions to earn the service award....
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza

JACKSON, Tenn. — Pizza Hut has officially opened on South Highland in Jackson. To mark the day, they held a giveaway for their first 25 customers. A few customers, like Daniel Lutrell, took the extra effort to get there even earlier than normal to ensure they won free pizza for a year.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice. All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours. The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street. Customers may experience lower...
LEXINGTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason

A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
GLEASON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police investigate theft in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirmed over Facebook around 3:40 p.m. that a suspect was identified and contact was made by the department. Jackson police say the incident is classified as a theft and is under investigation. EARLIER STORY:. JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
JACKSON, TN
brownsvilleradio.com

Dog fighting hearing continued to late September

A preliminary hearing for the three men accused of a dog-fighting operation in Haywood County was delayed. It was set for Tuesday afternoon at 1:30. Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. said the hearing was reset for September 29 at 1:30. Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie and Brian A Currie were arrested but were freed after making bond.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
DYERSBURG, TN

