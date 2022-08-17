ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Obituary: Dorothy Sommer

Dorothy Sommer of West Orange, an art therapist and counselor and a former longtime resident of Montclair who was intensely involved in the community, died on Saturday night, Aug. 13, 2022, at her home. She was 92. Mrs. Sommer was born in 1930 in the Bronx, the only child of...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
MaxPreps

New Jersey high school football rankings: Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25

The Crusaders notched a 28-7 victory over Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) in the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship game and finished the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the nation. Although the Crusaders have to replace key players on offense, a loaded defense is led by Texas commit Sydir Mitchell and four-star junior D.J. Samuels as the squad starts the season ranked No. 21 nationally.
ORADELL, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: George A. Engstrom

George A. Engstrom of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, formerly of Montclair and Essex Fells, died on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at home following a short illness. He was 81. Mr. Engstrom was born in 1941 in Montclair to the late Gerald and Elizabeth (Engeman) Engstrom and graduated from Montclair High School in 1959.
ESSEX FELLS, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Sports
Montclair Local

Rats sightings rise in Montclair

A lot has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working from home has become a new normal. Eating outdoors at restaurants or cooking family meals at home has become more common. Stores have closed and others are being built. The population has settled into changes that have been constructed to better fit a post-pandemic lifestyle. However, these world adjustments and life changes that may have been made to better suit human needs may also be contributing to an unforeseen consequence – the rise of rats.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Joseph P. Vidulich

Joseph P. Vidulich of Montclair, an attorney, died in his home on Aug. 14, 2022, in the presence of his wife, Cindy Carlson, and other family members. He was 66. Mr. Vidulich was born in New York City to Julia and Joe Vidulich, first-generation Americans from the former Yugoslavia, and raised in Cliffside Park. He attended Xavier High School, where he played basketball.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Corey Wilson
Montclair Local

Obituary: Margaret Valentine

Margaret Valentine, a high school English teacher and supervisor of English teachers and a longtime resident of Montclair, died on July 22, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones, after living with stage four cancer for more than three years. She was 76. Ms. Valentine was born and grew up in...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Patricia Jean Longo

Patricia Jean Longo of Fairfield, formerly of Montclair, a nurse for many years at St. Vincent Healthcare & Rehab Center in Montclair and then in Cedar Grove, died on Aug. 7, 2022. She was 89. Born in Montclair in 1933 to the late Vincent and Ruth DeMaio, Mrs. Longo lived...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Joanna Sullivan Kelly

Joanna Sullivan Kelly of Roseland, formerly of Montclair, died peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was 87. Mrs. Kelly was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mortimer Sullivan of Montclair. She attended Lacordaire Academy and graduated from Bucknell University. She received three master’s degrees and a doctorate in education from Lehigh University.
ROSELAND, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange promotes fire and police personnel in joint ceremony

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and police Chief James Abbott officiated over promotions in a joint ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Aug. 18. Mayor Robert Parisi administered the oath of office to Matthew Kehoe and Gary Braus, both of whom went from firefighter to fire captain, and Rory Kearns, who went from police sergeant to police lieutenant. Each man’s wife held the Bible as he was sworn in.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair-Boonton Line resumes service

The NJ Transit Montclair-Boonton Line (MOBO) service has resumed after a short suspension. Yesterday, at 11:39 a.m, the NJ Transit MOBO Twitter account (@NJTransit_MOBO) tweeted that the service had been suspended in both directions between Newark Broad Street and Montclair State University (MSU). According to the NJTransit website, the suspension was due to a downed tree in the overhead wires near Glen Ridge.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Updated: Jack’s Lobster Shack is Moving One Town Over

Jack’s Lobster Shack, which opened in Cresskill back in late 2018, is on the move. It’s relocating to Tenafly [incorrectly posted previously, it’s replacing Toast], plus they also have locations in Edgewater, Montclair and Short Hills. Serving live lobsters and various eats like shrimp and clams (View...
CRESSKILL, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Public Library appoints Janet Torsney as director

Following a nationwide search, the Montclair Public Library board of trustees has announced that the interim director, Janet Torsney, will be the new library director. Earlier in her career, Torsney served as assistant director of the library, giving library leaders a chance to witness her work firsthand. During the search for a new director, she stepped in as interim director, replacing former Director Peter Coyl, who left in 2021 to take a new position at the Sacramento Public Library in California.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

