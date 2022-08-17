All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair, the Southwest African American experience in books and story, is a community-based festival promoting literacy and the arts. With numerous authors and illustrators participating, the event includes author presentations and readings, writing and art workshops, open mic poetry, performances, book signings, panel discussions, children’s story time, kids activities, and more. Also, workshops and seminars will be presented on "how to organize book clubs" and "how to publicize and market your book."

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO