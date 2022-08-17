Read full article on original website
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
culturemap.com
Lost '80s Live
Lost '80s Live will feature performances from A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, Missing Persons, Dramarama, Stacey Q, Animotion, Musical Youth, and Josie Cotton.
Legacy 4 in concert
Legacy 4 is a Fort Worth-based band that performs classic R&B and Motown hits, displaying strong harmonies and an authentic sound with a touch of class and fun.
Texas Summer Jam presented by Whataburger featuring Flatland Cavalry
Texas Summer Jam presented by Whataburger will feature headlining performances from Flatland Cavalry, American Aquarium, and William Beckman. Fans can also attend a non-ticketed pre-party at the Texas Lottery® Plaza Stage, featuring Aaron Copeland and an additional act to be announced. In addition, there will be a post-event show featuring Alex Aguilar.
Echo & The Bunnymen in concert
Echo & The Bunnymen comes to Dallas to celebrate their 40th anniversary. They have released 13 albums in their career, including 2018's The Stars, the Oceans & the Moon.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents An Evening with Lucia Micarelli
Best known for her collaborations with Josh Groban, Chris Botti, and classic rock band Jethro Tull, and for her role as Annie Talarico in the critically acclaimed HBO Series, Treme, Lucia Micarelli will present a performance that will flip from the likes of bluegrass to Led Zeppelin to Ravel to Tom Waits.
Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair
Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair, the Southwest African American experience in books and story, is a community-based festival promoting literacy and the arts. With numerous authors and illustrators participating, the event includes author presentations and readings, writing and art workshops, open mic poetry, performances, book signings, panel discussions, children's story time, kids activities, and more. Also, workshops and seminars will be presented on "how to organize book clubs" and "how to publicize and market your book."
Fort Worth Stockyards presents Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo
The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo celebrates and honors Black Cowboys and Cowgirls and their contributions to building the west. The rodeo also serves as a cultural event and opportunity for families to enjoy and embrace the cowboy culture, while being educated and entertained with reenactments, history highlights and western adventure.
DACAMERA presents Houston SUMMERJAZZ: Jazzmeia Horn
Dallas native vocalist, three-time Grammy nominee, and winner of an NAACP Image Award, Jazzmeia Horn returns to DACAMERA on the heels of her latest triumph, the Grammy-nominated Dear Love.
Theatre Arlington presents Biloxi Blues
Theatre Arlington presents Biloxi Blues, the second in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Neil Simon's trilogy. When we meet Eugene Jerome, he was coping with adolescence in 1930s Brooklyn. Here, he is a young army recruit during WWII, going through basic training and learning about life and love along with some harsher lessons, while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943.
Council on American Islamic Relations presents "The Divine Beauty"
Council on American Islamic Relations will present "The Divine Beauty," a Muslim art exhibition. The exhibit aims to inspire a generation of American Muslim artists and performers to tell their stories and break stereotypes. CAIR believes in reigniting the beautiful and inspiring art tradition within the Muslim community.
