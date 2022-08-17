Read full article on original website
Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
Essendon sack AFL head coach Ben Rutten after week of Bombers turmoil
Essendon have sacked AFL coach Ben Rutten, days after their failed pursuit of Alastair Clarkson. Essendon’s board met on Sunday and decided to cut ties with Rutten, who was contracted for next season but had been on shaky ground in recent weeks. The Bombers this week announced plans for...
